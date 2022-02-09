94th Academy Awards Nominees Announced

The academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences has released the nominees for the 94th Academy Awards to be held on Sunday, Marcy 27 at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.
The Power of the Dog from Netflix led the nominations with 12 total.
Apple Original Films’ “CODA” becomes the first motion picture starring a predominantly Deaf cast in leading roles to receive a Best Picture nomination, and Troy Kotsur becomes the first Deaf male actor to receive a nomination in the Best Supporting Actor category for his performance.
ACTOR IN A LEADING ROLE
NOMINEES
JAVIER BARDEM
Being the Ricardos
BENEDICT CUMBERBATCH
The Power of the Dog
ANDREW GARFIELD
tick, tick…BOOM!
WILL SMITH
King Richard
DENZEL WASHINGTON
The Tragedy of Macbeth
ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE
NOMINEES
CIARÁN HINDS
Belfast
TROY KOTSUR
CODA
JESSE PLEMONS
The Power of the Dog
J.K. SIMMONS
Being the Ricardos
KODI SMIT-MCPHEE
The Power of the Dog
ACTRESS IN A LEADING ROLE
NOMINEES
JESSICA CHASTAIN
The Eyes of Tammy Faye
OLIVIA COLMAN
The Lost Daughter
PENÉLOPE CRUZ
Parallel Mothers
NICOLE KIDMAN
Being the Ricardos
KRISTEN STEWART
Spencer
ACTRESS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE
NOMINEES
JESSIE BUCKLEY
The Lost Daughter
ARIANA DEBOSE
West Side Story
JUDI DENCH
Belfast
KIRSTEN DUNST
The Power of the Dog
AUNJANUE ELLIS
King Richard
ANIMATED FEATURE FILM
NOMINEES
ENCANTO
Jared Bush, Byron Howard, Yvett Merino and Clark Spencer
FLEE
Jonas Poher Rasmussen, Monica Hellström, Signe Byrge Sørensen and Charlotte De La Gournerie
LUCA
Enrico Casarosa and Andrea Warren
THE MITCHELLS VS. THE MACHINES
Mike Rianda, Phil Lord, Christopher Miller and Kurt Albrecht
RAYA AND THE LAST DRAGON
Don Hall, Carlos López Estrada, Osnat Shurer and Peter Del Vecho
CINEMATOGRAPHY
NOMINEES
DUNE
Greig Fraser
NIGHTMARE ALLEY
Dan Laustsen
THE POWER OF THE DOG
Ari Wegner
THE TRAGEDY OF MACBETH
Bruno Delbonnel
WEST SIDE STORY
Janusz Kaminski
COSTUME DESIGN
NOMINEES
CRUELLA
Jenny Beavan
CYRANO
Massimo Cantini Parrini and Jacqueline Durran
DUNE
Jacqueline West and Robert Morgan
NIGHTMARE ALLEY
Luis Sequeira
WEST SIDE STORY
Paul Tazewell
DIRECTING
NOMINEES
BELFAST
Kenneth Branagh
DRIVE MY CAR
Ryusuke Hamaguchi
LICORICE PIZZA
Paul Thomas Anderson
THE POWER OF THE DOG
Jane Campion
WEST SIDE STORY
Steven Spielberg
DOCUMENTARY (FEATURE)
NOMINEES
ASCENSION
Jessica Kingdon, Kira Simon-Kennedy and Nathan Truesdell
ATTICA
Stanley Nelson and Traci A. Curry
FLEE
Jonas Poher Rasmussen, Monica Hellström, Signe Byrge Sørensen and Charlotte De La Gournerie
SUMMER OF SOUL (…OR, WHEN THE REVOLUTION COULD NOT BE TELEVISED)
Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson, Joseph Patel, Robert Fyvolent and David Dinerstein
WRITING WITH FIRE
Rintu Thomas and Sushmit Ghosh
DOCUMENTARY (SHORT SUBJECT)
NOMINEES
AUDIBLE
Matt Ogens and Geoff McLean
LEAD ME HOME
Pedro Kos and Jon Shenk
THE QUEEN OF BASKETBALL
Ben Proudfoot
THREE SONGS FOR BENAZIR
Elizabeth Mirzaei and Gulistan Mirzaei
WHEN WE WERE BULLIES
Jay Rosenblatt
FILM EDITING
NOMINEES
DON’T LOOK UP
Hank Corwin
DUNE
Joe Walker
KING RICHARD
Pamela Martin
THE POWER OF THE DOG
Peter Sciberras
TICK, TICK…BOOM!
Myron Kerstein and Andrew Weisblum
INTERNATIONAL FEATURE FILM
NOMINEES
DRIVE MY CAR
Japan
FLEE
Denmark
THE HAND OF GOD
Italy
LUNANA: A YAK IN THE CLASSROOM
Bhutan
THE WORST PERSON IN THE WORLD
Norway
MAKEUP AND HAIRSTYLING
NOMINEES
COMING 2 AMERICA
Mike Marino, Stacey Morris and Carla Farmer
CRUELLA
Nadia Stacey, Naomi Donne and Julia Vernon
DUNE
Donald Mowat, Love Larson and Eva von Bahr
THE EYES OF TAMMY FAYE
Linda Dowds, Stephanie Ingram and Justin Raleigh
HOUSE OF GUCCI
Göran Lundström, Anna Carin Lock and Frederic Aspiras
MUSIC (ORIGINAL SCORE)
NOMINEES
DON’T LOOK UP
Nicholas Britell
DUNE
Hans Zimmer
ENCANTO
Germaine Franco
PARALLEL MOTHERS
Alberto Iglesias
THE POWER OF THE DOG
Jonny Greenwood
MUSIC (ORIGINAL SONG)
NOMINEES
BE ALIVE
from King Richard; Music and Lyric by DIXSON and Beyoncé Knowles-Carter
DOS ORUGUITAS
from Encanto; Music and Lyric by Lin-Manuel Miranda
DOWN TO JOY
from Belfast; Music and Lyric by Van Morrison
NO TIME TO DIE
from No Time to Die; Music and Lyric by Billie Eilish and Finneas O’Connell
SOMEHOW YOU DO
from Four Good Days; Music and Lyric by Diane Warren
BEST PICTURE
NOMINEES
BELFAST
Laura Berwick, Kenneth Branagh, Becca Kovacik and Tamar Thomas, Producers
CODA
Philippe Rousselet, Fabrice Gianfermi and Patrick Wachsberger, Producers
DON’T LOOK UP
Adam McKay and Kevin Messick, Producers
DRIVE MY CAR
Teruhisa Yamamoto, Producer
DUNE
Mary Parent, Denis Villeneuve and Cale Boyter, Producers
KING RICHARD
Tim White, Trevor White and Will Smith, Producers
LICORICE PIZZA
Sara Murphy, Adam Somner and Paul Thomas Anderson, Producers
NIGHTMARE ALLEY
Guillermo del Toro, J. Miles Dale and Bradley Cooper, Producers
THE POWER OF THE DOG
Jane Campion, Tanya Seghatchian, Emile Sherman, Iain Canning and Roger Frappier, Producers
WEST SIDE STORY
Steven Spielberg and Kristie Macosko Krieger, Producers
PRODUCTION DESIGN
NOMINEES
DUNE
Production Design: Patrice Vermette; Set Decoration: Zsuzsanna Sipos
NIGHTMARE ALLEY
Production Design: Tamara Deverell; Set Decoration: Shane Vieau
THE POWER OF THE DOG
Production Design: Grant Major; Set Decoration: Amber Richards
THE TRAGEDY OF MACBETH
Production Design: Stefan Dechant; Set Decoration: Nancy Haigh
WEST SIDE STORY
Production Design: Adam Stockhausen; Set Decoration: Rena DeAngelo
SHORT FILM (ANIMATED)
NOMINEES
AFFAIRS OF THE ART
Joanna Quinn and Les Mills
BESTIA
Hugo Covarrubias and Tevo Díaz
BOXBALLET
Anton Dyakov
ROBIN ROBIN
Dan Ojari and Mikey Please
THE WINDSHIELD WIPER
Alberto Mielgo and Leo Sanchez
SHORT FILM (LIVE ACTION)
NOMINEES
ALA KACHUU – TAKE AND RUN
Maria Brendle and Nadine Lüchinger
THE DRESS
Tadeusz Łysiak and Maciej Ślesicki
THE LONG GOODBYE
Aneil Karia and Riz Ahmed
ON MY MIND
Martin Strange-Hansen and Kim Magnusson
PLEASE HOLD
K.D. Dávila and Levin Menekse
SOUND
NOMINEES
BELFAST
Denise Yarde, Simon Chase, James Mather and Niv Adiri
DUNE
Mac Ruth, Mark Mangini, Theo Green, Doug Hemphill and Ron Bartlett
NO TIME TO DIE
Simon Hayes, Oliver Tarney, James Harrison, Paul Massey and Mark Taylor
THE POWER OF THE DOG
Richard Flynn, Robert Mackenzie and Tara Webb
WEST SIDE STORY
Tod A. Maitland, Gary Rydstrom, Brian Chumney, Andy Nelson and Shawn Murphy
VISUAL EFFECTS
NOMINEES
DUNE
Paul Lambert, Tristan Myles, Brian Connor and Gerd Nefzer
FREE GUY
Swen Gillberg, Bryan Grill, Nikos Kalaitzidis and Dan Sudick
NO TIME TO DIE
Charlie Noble, Joel Green, Jonathan Fawkner and Chris Corbould
SHANG-CHI AND THE LEGEND OF THE TEN RINGS
Christopher Townsend, Joe Farrell, Sean Noel Walker and Dan Oliver
SPIDER-MAN: NO WAY HOME
Kelly Port, Chris Waegner, Scott Edelstein and Dan Sudick
WRITING (ADAPTED SCREENPLAY)
NOMINEES
CODA
Screenplay by Siân Heder
DRIVE MY CAR
Screenplay by Ryusuke Hamaguchi, Takamasa Oe
DUNE
Screenplay by Jon Spaihts and Denis Villeneuve and Eric Roth
THE LOST DAUGHTER
Written by Maggie Gyllenhaal
THE POWER OF THE DOG
Written by Jane Campion
WRITING (ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY)
NOMINEES
BELFAST
Written by Kenneth Branagh
DON’T LOOK UP
Screenplay by Adam McKay; Story by Adam McKay & David Sirota
