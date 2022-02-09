94th Academy Awards Nominees Announced

The academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences has released the nominees for the 94th Academy Awards to be held on Sunday, Marcy 27 at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.

The Power of the Dog from Netflix led the nominations with 12 total.

Apple Original Films’ “CODA” becomes the first motion picture starring a predominantly Deaf cast in leading roles to receive a Best Picture nomination, and Troy Kotsur becomes the first Deaf male actor to receive a nomination in the Best Supporting Actor category for his performance.

ACTOR IN A LEADING ROLE

NOMINEES JAVIER BARDEM Being the Ricardos BENEDICT CUMBERBATCH The Power of the Dog ANDREW GARFIELD tick, tick…BOOM! WILL SMITH King Richard DENZEL WASHINGTON The Tragedy of Macbeth

ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE NOMINEES CIARÁN HINDS Belfast TROY KOTSUR CODA JESSE PLEMONS The Power of the Dog J.K. SIMMONS Being the Ricardos KODI SMIT-MCPHEE The Power of the Dog

ACTRESS IN A LEADING ROLE NOMINEES JESSICA CHASTAIN The Eyes of Tammy Faye OLIVIA COLMAN The Lost Daughter PENÉLOPE CRUZ Parallel Mothers NICOLE KIDMAN Being the Ricardos KRISTEN STEWART Spencer

ACTRESS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE NOMINEES JESSIE BUCKLEY The Lost Daughter ARIANA DEBOSE West Side Story JUDI DENCH Belfast KIRSTEN DUNST The Power of the Dog AUNJANUE ELLIS King Richard

ANIMATED FEATURE FILM NOMINEES ENCANTO Jared Bush, Byron Howard, Yvett Merino and Clark Spencer FLEE Jonas Poher Rasmussen, Monica Hellström, Signe Byrge Sørensen and Charlotte De La Gournerie LUCA Enrico Casarosa and Andrea Warren THE MITCHELLS VS. THE MACHINES Mike Rianda, Phil Lord, Christopher Miller and Kurt Albrecht RAYA AND THE LAST DRAGON Don Hall, Carlos López Estrada, Osnat Shurer and Peter Del Vecho

CINEMATOGRAPHY NOMINEES DUNE Greig Fraser NIGHTMARE ALLEY Dan Laustsen THE POWER OF THE DOG Ari Wegner THE TRAGEDY OF MACBETH Bruno Delbonnel WEST SIDE STORY Janusz Kaminski

COSTUME DESIGN NOMINEES CRUELLA Jenny Beavan CYRANO Massimo Cantini Parrini and Jacqueline Durran DUNE Jacqueline West and Robert Morgan NIGHTMARE ALLEY Luis Sequeira WEST SIDE STORY Paul Tazewell

DIRECTING NOMINEES BELFAST Kenneth Branagh DRIVE MY CAR Ryusuke Hamaguchi LICORICE PIZZA Paul Thomas Anderson THE POWER OF THE DOG Jane Campion WEST SIDE STORY Steven Spielberg

DOCUMENTARY (FEATURE) NOMINEES ASCENSION Jessica Kingdon, Kira Simon-Kennedy and Nathan Truesdell ATTICA Stanley Nelson and Traci A. Curry FLEE Jonas Poher Rasmussen, Monica Hellström, Signe Byrge Sørensen and Charlotte De La Gournerie SUMMER OF SOUL (…OR, WHEN THE REVOLUTION COULD NOT BE TELEVISED) Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson, Joseph Patel, Robert Fyvolent and David Dinerstein WRITING WITH FIRE Rintu Thomas and Sushmit Ghosh

DOCUMENTARY (SHORT SUBJECT) NOMINEES AUDIBLE Matt Ogens and Geoff McLean LEAD ME HOME Pedro Kos and Jon Shenk THE QUEEN OF BASKETBALL Ben Proudfoot THREE SONGS FOR BENAZIR Elizabeth Mirzaei and Gulistan Mirzaei WHEN WE WERE BULLIES Jay Rosenblatt

FILM EDITING NOMINEES DON’T LOOK UP Hank Corwin DUNE Joe Walker KING RICHARD Pamela Martin THE POWER OF THE DOG Peter Sciberras TICK, TICK…BOOM! Myron Kerstein and Andrew Weisblum

INTERNATIONAL FEATURE FILM NOMINEES DRIVE MY CAR Japan FLEE Denmark THE HAND OF GOD Italy LUNANA: A YAK IN THE CLASSROOM Bhutan THE WORST PERSON IN THE WORLD Norway

MAKEUP AND HAIRSTYLING NOMINEES COMING 2 AMERICA Mike Marino, Stacey Morris and Carla Farmer CRUELLA Nadia Stacey, Naomi Donne and Julia Vernon DUNE Donald Mowat, Love Larson and Eva von Bahr THE EYES OF TAMMY FAYE Linda Dowds, Stephanie Ingram and Justin Raleigh HOUSE OF GUCCI Göran Lundström, Anna Carin Lock and Frederic Aspiras

MUSIC (ORIGINAL SCORE) NOMINEES DON’T LOOK UP Nicholas Britell DUNE Hans Zimmer ENCANTO Germaine Franco PARALLEL MOTHERS Alberto Iglesias THE POWER OF THE DOG Jonny Greenwood

MUSIC (ORIGINAL SONG) NOMINEES BE ALIVE from King Richard; Music and Lyric by DIXSON and Beyoncé Knowles-Carter DOS ORUGUITAS from Encanto; Music and Lyric by Lin-Manuel Miranda DOWN TO JOY from Belfast; Music and Lyric by Van Morrison NO TIME TO DIE from No Time to Die; Music and Lyric by Billie Eilish and Finneas O’Connell SOMEHOW YOU DO from Four Good Days; Music and Lyric by Diane Warren

BEST PICTURE NOMINEES BELFAST Laura Berwick, Kenneth Branagh, Becca Kovacik and Tamar Thomas, Producers CODA Philippe Rousselet, Fabrice Gianfermi and Patrick Wachsberger, Producers DON’T LOOK UP Adam McKay and Kevin Messick, Producers DRIVE MY CAR Teruhisa Yamamoto, Producer DUNE Mary Parent, Denis Villeneuve and Cale Boyter, Producers KING RICHARD Tim White, Trevor White and Will Smith, Producers LICORICE PIZZA Sara Murphy, Adam Somner and Paul Thomas Anderson, Producers NIGHTMARE ALLEY Guillermo del Toro, J. Miles Dale and Bradley Cooper, Producers THE POWER OF THE DOG Jane Campion, Tanya Seghatchian, Emile Sherman, Iain Canning and Roger Frappier, Producers WEST SIDE STORY Steven Spielberg and Kristie Macosko Krieger, Producers

PRODUCTION DESIGN NOMINEES DUNE Production Design: Patrice Vermette; Set Decoration: Zsuzsanna Sipos NIGHTMARE ALLEY Production Design: Tamara Deverell; Set Decoration: Shane Vieau THE POWER OF THE DOG Production Design: Grant Major; Set Decoration: Amber Richards THE TRAGEDY OF MACBETH Production Design: Stefan Dechant; Set Decoration: Nancy Haigh WEST SIDE STORY Production Design: Adam Stockhausen; Set Decoration: Rena DeAngelo

SHORT FILM (ANIMATED) NOMINEES AFFAIRS OF THE ART Joanna Quinn and Les Mills BESTIA Hugo Covarrubias and Tevo Díaz BOXBALLET Anton Dyakov ROBIN ROBIN Dan Ojari and Mikey Please THE WINDSHIELD WIPER Alberto Mielgo and Leo Sanchez

SHORT FILM (LIVE ACTION) NOMINEES ALA KACHUU – TAKE AND RUN Maria Brendle and Nadine Lüchinger THE DRESS Tadeusz Łysiak and Maciej Ślesicki THE LONG GOODBYE Aneil Karia and Riz Ahmed ON MY MIND Martin Strange-Hansen and Kim Magnusson PLEASE HOLD K.D. Dávila and Levin Menekse

SOUND NOMINEES BELFAST Denise Yarde, Simon Chase, James Mather and Niv Adiri DUNE Mac Ruth, Mark Mangini, Theo Green, Doug Hemphill and Ron Bartlett NO TIME TO DIE Simon Hayes, Oliver Tarney, James Harrison, Paul Massey and Mark Taylor THE POWER OF THE DOG Richard Flynn, Robert Mackenzie and Tara Webb WEST SIDE STORY Tod A. Maitland, Gary Rydstrom, Brian Chumney, Andy Nelson and Shawn Murphy

VISUAL EFFECTS NOMINEES DUNE Paul Lambert, Tristan Myles, Brian Connor and Gerd Nefzer FREE GUY Swen Gillberg, Bryan Grill, Nikos Kalaitzidis and Dan Sudick NO TIME TO DIE Charlie Noble, Joel Green, Jonathan Fawkner and Chris Corbould SHANG-CHI AND THE LEGEND OF THE TEN RINGS Christopher Townsend, Joe Farrell, Sean Noel Walker and Dan Oliver SPIDER-MAN: NO WAY HOME Kelly Port, Chris Waegner, Scott Edelstein and Dan Sudick

WRITING (ADAPTED SCREENPLAY) NOMINEES CODA Screenplay by Siân Heder DRIVE MY CAR Screenplay by Ryusuke Hamaguchi, Takamasa Oe DUNE Screenplay by Jon Spaihts and Denis Villeneuve and Eric Roth THE LOST DAUGHTER Written by Maggie Gyllenhaal THE POWER OF THE DOG Written by Jane Campion