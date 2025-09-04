HappyRobot Raises $44 Million Series B

SAN FRANCISCO — HappyRobot has raised a $44 million Series B round, led by Base10 Partners with participation from a16z, Array Ventures, Avra, Samsara Ventures, Tokio Marine, WaVe-X, WiL, YC, and other strategic investors.

This round comes just 10 months after raising a $15.6 million Series A, bringing total funding to $62 million.

HappyRobot has developed an AI-native operating system (OS) for supply chain businesses.

The company says its powering operations for more than 70 enterprise customers, including DHL, Ryder, Schneider, and Werner.

The new funding will be used to hire more staff and improve its product.