News Venture Capital

HappyRobot Raises $44 Million Series B

Posted on Author Editor Comments Off on HappyRobot Raises $44 Million Series B

SAN FRANCISCO — HappyRobot has raised a $44 million Series B round, led by Base10 Partners with participation from a16z, Array Ventures, Avra, Samsara Ventures, Tokio Marine, WaVe-X, WiL, YC, and other strategic investors.

This round comes just 10 months after raising a $15.6 million Series A, bringing total funding to $62 million.

HappyRobot has developed an AI-native operating system (OS) for supply chain businesses.

The company says its powering operations for more than 70 enterprise customers, including DHL, Ryder, Schneider, and Werner.

The new funding will be used to hire more staff and improve its product.

Editor
http://svdaily.com

Related Articles
News

PayPal Hires Intel Executive as CIO

Posted on Author Editor

PayPal has hired Archana (Archie) Deskus from Intel as its new executive vice president and chief information officer (CIO), effective March 28. Deskus will oversee PayPal’s global information technology operations and report to PayPal President and CEO Dan Schulman. “As we expand the scope of our services and relevance in the lives of our customers, […]
News

Nextdoor to Cut Up to 200 Jobs

Posted on Author Editor

SAN FRANCISCO — Nextdoor — which operates a local-targeted social networking site covering 315,000 neighborhoods in 11 countries — is cutting 25% of its workforce or about 200 jobs to reduce costs. The move will save the company about $60 million per year in personnel expenses. Nextdoor reported earnings and metrics for the quarter ended […]
Venture Capital

Kognitos Generates $20 Million in Series A Funding

Posted on Author Editor

SAN JOSE — Kognitos, a provider of generative AI for business automation, has closed a $20 million Series A round led by Khosla Ventures, with participation from existing investors Clear Ventures, Engineering Capital, and Wipro Ventures. The new funding brings the company’s venture capital raised to date to $30 million including a seed round that closed earlier […]