Real Estate Experts Joins ERA

ERA Real Estate announced its latest affiliation with a full-service brokerage powerhouse with a concentrated footprint in Silicon Valley’s Santa Clara County and the Peninsula’s San Mateo County, now doing business as Real Estate Experts ERA Powered. The company, whose core market comprises nearly 2,500 square miles, with an average sales price of $1.3 million, has over 90 agents and responsible for nearly $700 million in sales volume in 2024.

Founded in 2014 by Brett Jennings [photo above], a Harvard-trained negotiation expert, real estate investor, and NAEA award-winning luxury home marketing specialist in 2015, the firm has been recognized by RealTrends in 2025 for its industry-leading production. Jennings, a former coach and a certified meditation instructor with Anthony Robbins and Deepak Chopra, has built a leadership team with deep expertise across real estate and other industries. Elizabeth Lazar, CEO of Real Estate Experts ERA Powered, brings a strong background in real estate, brand marketing, and strategic management to the company’s leadership and direction. Leveraging experience in both Fortune 500 corporations and dynamic start-ups, she uniquely blends disciplined strategy with entrepreneurial agility. Widely recognized for creating empowered cultures that excel in competitive markets, she drives growth, innovation, and success across the organization.

Through the ERA Powered flexible branding model, Real Estate Experts will retain its established local brand identity while gaining access to the ERA brand’s comprehensive suite of learning, marketing and servicing resources.

As part of the ERA network, Jennings and his full-service company’s affiliated agents will now be equipped with powerful business-building tools and innovative marketing designed to connect buyers and sellers more effectively and help drive production in one of the most competitive real estate markets in the country. Jennings intends to leverage the firm’s affiliation to increase market share in its core market of Santa Clara and San Mateo Counties, recruit top talent and expand its service area northward into the Bay Area through strategic mergers and acquisitions. The firm will also look to build its presence in the Central Coast, the Lake Tahoe region and in Southern California to serve growing demand in these high-opportunity markets.

Details:

The brokerage’s recruiting efforts will be enhanced by the ERA brand’s highly engaged global referral network and state-of-the-art technology suite, including the MoxiWorks platform, which supports the delivery of a seamless, fast, connected client experience that can help drive business and boost productivity.

Team ERA University can help support organic growth through increased productivity as affiliated agents access the extensive professional development resources in the brand’s learning platform.

Affiliated agents can also benefit from the ERA® brand’s consumer-focused marketing programs such as TextERA, an effective lead generation tool that transforms yard signs into interactive property marketing, and the automated ERA Buyer and Seller Follow-Up Programs that help affiliated agents keep in touch with clients after the transaction, which can help lead to referrals and repeat business.

A new ERA relationship with Canva will provide affiliated agents with Canva Pro accounts at no additional cost.

Community involvement is an important part of the company culture. In addition to supporting the Homes for Heroes program for first responders and educators, the firm also regularly supports local schools and non-profits and conducts community outreach focused on homeownership education and economic empowerment.

According to realtor.com, the median home list price in Santa Clara County is $1.5M.

“Brett has built an impressive business by focusing on the development of and support for his agents – from in-house marketing support, transaction management and property preparations – and we are ready to help him deliver an even higher and enhanced level of support as an ERA Powered company. Due to the company’s deep presence in the fiercely competitive Silicon Valley, they are able to be on the cutting edge of new technology, beta testing new products that can meaningfully change the way real estate is practiced. This commitment to innovation and technology, along with a shared collaborative culture, makes Real Estate Experts ERA Powered an excellent addition to Team ERA.”

– Alex Vidal, president of ERA Real Estate

“I’ve dedicated my entire career to helping people, first as a life coach, then as a meditation teacher and eventually a trusted real estate advisor. Our goal is to help our affiliated agents and clients build wealth through real estate so they can live their best lives. This market is powered by global tech giants and has a high concentration of financial and intellectual capital. It attracts international buyers, investors and talent who demand elite service and deep local expertise. Now as an ERA Powered company we will have access to global referral networks, industry-leading technology and a trusted brand. Not only will we be able to build on our success to date, we will also benefit from the unique fusion of national-scale credibility and local-market mastery and be able to provide our white-glove concierge service to even more people.”

– Brett Jennings, broker/owner, Real Estate Experts ERA Powered