Google to Invest in Warby Parker to Develop Smart Glasses

Google announced it will Invest up to $150 million in Warby Parker, a designer of eyeglasses and national chain of stores.

Warby Parker will partner with Google to develop AI-powered glasses intended for all-day wear. The partnership will combine Warby Parker’s signature approach to eyewear design with Google’s industry-leading technology ecosystem, bringing the next generation of computing to a new form factor: glasses.

“Since our launch we’ve set out to transform the optical industry by leveraging pioneering technology to design better products and experiences—and over the past 15 years, we’ve done just that,” said Co-Founder and Co-CEO Dave Gilboa. “Looking ahead, we believe multimodal AI is perfectly suited for glasses, enabling real-time context and intelligence to augment a wearer’s surroundings as they move through the world. We couldn’t be more excited to be partnering with Google to bring together the best of AI and the best of eyewear.”

“We’re excited to work with Google to develop intelligent eyewear that will enhance our everyday lives. The eyewear we wear and the technology we use are core parts of our identity and our daily experience. Our teams share a commitment to leverage design, utility, and innovation to build products to help customers in every aspect of life,” added Co-Founder and Co-CEO Neil Blumenthal.

The companies are working closely on the development of future smart glasses and intend to launch a series of products over time. The partners’ first line of intelligent eyewear, planned to launch after 2025, will incorporate multimodal AI with prescription and non-prescription lenses.

“Warby Parker’s optical expertise, omnichannel approach, and history of leveraging technology to create beautifully designed products and exceptional customer experiences make them the perfect partner to co-create and launch this next generation of smart glasses on the Android XR platform,” shared Shahram Izadi, GM and VP of XR at Google.

As part of this collaboration, Google has committed up to $75 million for Warby Parker’s product development and commercialization costs. In addition, Google has committed to investing up to $75 million in Warby Parker, at Warby Parker’s option and subject to reaching certain collaboration milestones.

Headquartered in New York City, Warby Parker was founded in 2010 and specializes in designer-quality prescription glasses (starting at $95) and contacts, to eye exams and vision tests available online and in 287 retail stores across the U.S. and Canada.