SoFi Signs Josh Allen to Commercial Deal

SAN FRANCISCO — SoFi, which operates a one-stop shop for digital financial services, has signed a multi-year partnership with Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen.

Allen has proven himself as an MVP, performing at the highest level. SoFi Plus matches that same superiority as America’s most rewarding financial membership—giving members the tools to help them bank, borrow, invest, and earn to get their money right all in one app. With more than $1,000 in value, up to 3.80% Annual Percentage Yield (APY) on SoFi Bank savings, a 1% match on recurring deposits into SoFi Invest accounts, and more, SoFi Plus was designed to help members win their financial game.

“In football and in life, I’ve always believed you have to bet on yourself. No one hands you a win, you have to go after it,” said Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills Quarterback & MVP. “I’ve been fortunate to have people in my corner who have motivated me to pursue my dreams, and that’s exactly why I’m proud to be partnering with SoFi, because they share the same dedication to their members. With SoFi Plus, people get the ultimate financial playbook, providing the tools and guidance they need to achieve their ambitions. Just like I have a team behind me, with SoFi, you have a team that believes in you.”

“We’re excited to team up with MVP Josh Allen to shine a light on the MVP for your money, SoFi Plus,” said Lauren Stafford Webb, Chief Marketing Officer at SoFi. “Josh’s journey of hard work and determination to achieve his ambitions inspires us in the same way our members do, by setting big goals and working tirelessly to reach them. Just as Josh is raising the standard on the field, SoFi is raising the standard for what a financial membership should deliver. With SoFi Plus, we’re helping members get their money right with best in class products, rewards, and guidance to achieve their biggest ambitions.”

Allen will star in an advertising campaign that will air across all major streaming platforms and national cable networks including NBC, ESPN, Amazon Prime Video, and YouTube.