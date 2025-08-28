News Venture Capital

Copper Closes $28 Million Series A

BERKELEY — Copper, which manufactures battery-powered appliances, has closed a $28 million Series A financing to expand its operations into new markets and products.

The financing, a combination of equity and debt, was led by Prelude Ventures, which invests in startups with the greatest potential to mitigate climate change. The round also includes Building Ventures, as well as existing investors Voyager, Collaborative Fund, Climactic, Designer Fund, Necessary Ventures, Leap Forward Ventures, and Climate Capital.

Copper has already shipped nearly a thousand of its ranges to customers around the U.S., with overwhelmingly positive response. NYT Wirecutter called it “the holy grail of induction,” and the product garnered top honors from design outlets Core77 and the IDSA. Copper itself was one of Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies in 2025.

“Copper has built a category-defining company,” said Mark Cupta, Managing Director at Prelude Ventures. “We were particularly impressed with the team’s relentless execution and capital efficiency, the scale of their vision, and the strength of their patent portfolio covering batteries in appliances.”

While Copper sells directly on its website, the majority of its business comes from B2B sales to owners of buildings and real estate portfolios. These customers often face steep costs to repair aging gas distribution pipes or upgrade outdated electrical infrastructure. Copper solves both problems, saving significant capital and complexity, all while retiring the gas infrastructure and delivering premium performance and resilience to the building residents. In a noteworthy demonstration of demand, the New York Housing Authority recently awarded Copper a contract for 10,000 units, which came with stated interest from related parties for an additional 300,000+.

Once deployed, batteries embedded in Copper’s stoves and other appliances provide support to the electric grid, acting as a virtual power plant (VPP). Copper first piloted its California VPP in the summer of 2024, with a network of distributed energy storage assets providing verified capacity and reducing dependence on expensive gas peaker plants. Deploying batteries inside residential appliances offers a cost-effective way to get energy storage to the edge of the grid, where it’s most valuable.

“This new capital will enable Copper to continue to scale its technology platform into additional products, helping millions of people upgrade their homes, ditch gas, and support the clean grid,” said Sam Calisch, CEO and co-founder of Copper.

