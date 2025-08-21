eBay Offering Free Returns on Auto Parts and Accessories

SAN JOSE — eBay, which features an auto marketplace with more than 700 million parts and accessories (P&A), is now offering free returns for qualifying P&A purchases. This lets everyone – from occasional DIYers to seasoned mechanics – shop with confidence, knowing they can return an item for any reason, at no cost.

“Buying a vehicle part online can feel like guesswork, but free returns let buyers purchase a part and easily send it back if it’s not right,” said Neil Sethi, Director of U.S. Commercial Operations, Parts & Accessories at eBay. “We’re removing extra costs and uncertainty, so shoppers can tackle their vehicle projects with assurance, every time.”

Building on eBay Guaranteed Fit, which protects buyers against fitment issues, free returns provide even greater buyer protection across a range of P&A categories. If a return is necessary, simply print a free shipping label and send the item back for a refund. Other experience improvements include: