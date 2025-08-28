Man Charged With Vandalizing Waymo Vehicles

San Francisco – San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins announced that Walker Reed Quinn (45), has been charged in connection to multiple vandalism incidents involving Waymo vehicles in the South of Market (SOMA) neighborhood.

Mr. Quinn is charged with three counts of vandalism more than $400 (PC 594(b)(1)) and one count of vandalism less than $400 with prior vandalism convictions (PC 594(b)(2)(B)). The criminal complaint also includes an allegation that these crimes were committed while Mr. Quinn was released on his own recognizance or on bail in other pending felony cases (PC 12022.1(b)), including one that also involved damaging a Waymo vehicle.

According to court documents, on July 4, 2025, at 8:52 a.m. on the 1200 block of Howard Street, Mr. Quinn allegedly dove on to the hood of a Waymo vehicle and placed a cone on the dome/sensors of the vehicle. On July 29, 2025, at 9:09 a.m. Mr. Quinn allegedly damaged the tires and the driver’s side mirror of a Waymo vehicle near Sixth Street and Mission Street. Less than 30 minutes later at approximately 9:35 a.m. he allegedly damaged the top sensor and windshield wiper of another vehicle also near Sixth Street and Mission Street. On August 11, 2025, at 2:40 p.m. at Fifth Street and Harrison Street, Mr. Quinn, allegedly walked up to the hood of a Waymo vehicle, which contained a human passenger, yelled incoherently, and stomped on the windshield approximately five times, damaging it. Mr. Quinn then allegedly jumped up and used both feet to stomp on the windshield, caving it in and damaging the windshield wipers.

Although charges have been filed, this remains an active investigation.