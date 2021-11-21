Roku Adds 15 Free Live Streaming Channels

Streaming platform Roku announced it has added a lineup of 15 new live channels. From national news and holiday movie favorites to Spanish language and sports, the new channels can be streamed live on The Roku Channel.

Roku is also rolling out an updated version of the GQ Channel, the ultimate destination for all things cool. This refreshed channel will offer even more access into today’s coolest actors, musicians, athletes, comedians and more.

Roku now has over 200 live streaming channels available.

Here are the new channels now streaming on The Roku Channel: