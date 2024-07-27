News Venture Capital

Fidelity Invests in Applied Intuition $300 Million Round

MOUNTAIN VIEW — Applied Intuition, a Silicon Valley-based vehicle software supplier for automotive, trucking, construction, mining, agriculture and other industries, has closed a secondary round of over $300 million and welcomes Fidelity Management & Research Company as a new investor. Existing investors General Catalyst, BOND, Lux Capital and Elad Gil also participated. As part of the secondary sale, investors purchased equity from current employees, former employees, and early investors.

“It’s fantastic to have the support of top-tier, long-term institutional investors,” said Qasar Younis, co-founder and CEO of Applied Intuition. “This secondary round is a testament to our growth, and it marks our third tender offer with some of our biggest shareholders — our employees. Recruiting world-class talent and rewarding them for their hard work is a hallmark of Silicon Valley’s success.”

The oversubscribed secondary round comes on the heels of Applied Intuition raising a $250 million Series E announced back in March. The Series E funding is being used to grow Applied Intuition’s team and expand the company’s AI-powered product portfolio to continue meeting customer needs.

“Applied Intuition is going full speed ahead and benefiting from the extraordinary confluence of AI, autonomous driving, and electrification,” said Peter Ludwig, co-founder and CTO of Applied Intuition. “Every customer we meet wants to build future-proof products and looks to us as a mission-critical partner.”

Applied Intuition is a Tier 1 vehicle software supplier that accelerates the adoption of safe and intelligent machines worldwide. Founded in 2017, Applied Intuition delivers the definitive ADAS/AD toolchain, a world-class vehicle platform and an autonomy stack to help customers shorten time to market, build high-quality systems and create next-generation consumer experiences. Eighteen of the top 20 global automakers trust Applied Intuition’s solutions to drive the production of modern vehicles.

