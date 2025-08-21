Celestial AI Closes $255 Million Series C1

SANTA CLARA — Celestial AI, a provider of optical interconnect technology addressing the scalability demands of modern AI infrastructure, announced the final close of its $255 million Series C1 funding, adding strategic investors VentureTech Alliance and Samsung Catalyst Fund in the round, with deep semiconductor and foundry partnerships. This latest investment brings the company’s total funding to $520 million.

The funding will accelerate commercial deployment of Celestial AI’s Photonic Fabric technology, which provides seamless optical scale-up networking from chip-to-chip within processor packages to server-to-server across data center racks. The investment will strengthen the company’s volume manufacturing supply chain, scale production capabilities and deepen strategic partnerships with foundries, including TSMC, as demand for next-generation AI infrastructure grows exponentially.

“The largest global infrastructure investment in history is currently underway as companies race to build AI computing capacity. The AI industry is hitting a fundamental wall with data movement between AI processors over copper wires. Today’s copper-based interconnects simply cannot efficiently scale to serve the millions of processors that next-generation AI will require,” said David Lazovsky, CEO of Celestial AI. “We find ourselves uniquely positioned with the right technology, at exactly the right time to partner with hyperscale customers and the greater industry ecosystem to lead this transition to light-speed data transfer. Our Photonic Fabric represents a generational leap in bandwidth, low latency and power efficiency designed to deliver the kind of breakthrough that redefines what’s possible in AI. We are pleased to add VentureTech Alliance as a strategic investor to further strengthen our supply chain partnerships.”

VentureTech Alliance joins Celestial AI’s established elite investor base, which includes leading financial institutions Fidelity Management & Research Company, BlackRock, Maverick Silicon, Tiger Global Management, Koch Disruptive Technologies (KDT), Temasek, Xora Innovation, Porsche Automobil Holding SE, The Engine Ventures, and the United States Innovative Technology Fund (USIT), alongside strategic investors AMD Ventures, Samsung Catalyst Fund, IMEC XPand and Penguin Solutions.

“The AI industry is at a critical inflection point where traditional electrical interconnects simply cannot support the scale and efficiency demands of next-generation models,” said Kai Tsang, Managing Partner, VentureTech Alliance. “Celestial AI’s Photonic Fabric represents the fundamental infrastructure shift the industry needs to enable system architectures that can scale processors while dramatically reducing power consumption. We are pleased to take part in this shift where Celestial AI will help the semiconductor ecosystem accelerate establishing optical interconnects as the new standard for AI computing.”