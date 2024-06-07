News YouTube

NBA Finals Game 1 Draws 11 Million Viewers on ABC

Posted on Author Editor Comment(0)

The 2024 NBA Finals – the Boston Celtics 18-point victory over the Dallas Mavericks – delivered the largest Game 1 audience share ever on ABC with 20.3 percent, quadrupling the viewership of the closest competition on television, according to Nielsen.

Boston dominated Dallas in Game 1 by the score of 107-89.

Additionally, the audience share in the coveted 18-34 demographic – 49.6 percent – is the largest ever for an NBA Finals Game 1 on ABC.

Last night’s Game 1 averaged 11 million viewers, peaking with more than 12 million viewers from 9:15-9:30 p.m. ET. NBA Finals Game 2 is this Sunday, June 9, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC from TD Garden in Boston, MA.

Editor
http://svdaily.com

Related Articles
News Venture Capital

Transcend Secures $40 Million Series B

Posted on Author Editor

SAN FRANCISCO — Transcend, developer of a data privacy platform, has raised $40 million in Series B funding led by new investor StepStone Group, with participation from HighlandX and existing investors Accel, Index Ventures, 01 Advisors (01A), Script Capital, and South Park Commons. This brings the total raised to nearly $90 million. Since its last […]
News Venture Capital

Extropic Emerges From Stealth With $14.1 Million

Posted on Author Editor

SAN FRANCISCO — Extropic, a pioneer in physics-based computing, has emerged from stealth mode and announced the release of its Litepaper, which outlines the company’s revolutionary approach to AI acceleration through thermodynamic computing. Founded in 2022 by Guillaume Verdon, Extropic has been developing novel chips and algorithms that leverage the natural properties of out-of-equilibrium thermodynamic […]
Google News

Google Now Has Auto Ads in Search

Posted on Author Editor

You can now use Google’s dominant search engine to locate cars for sale near you. Just enter a car brand and model and you will see corresponding vehicles for sale in your area right at the top of Google search results. Google says 89% of new car buyers researched their new vehicle online.  And shoppers […]