Tesla Employee Charged With Murder of Co-Worker

A Tesla employee shot and killed a co-worker Monday afternoon in the parking lot of the company’s massive car factory in Fremont. Tesla employs at least 10,000 workers at the factory which makes all of the company’s electric cars in the U.S. including Model S, Model 3 and Model X.

The Fremont Police Department issued the following release:

On December 13, 2021, at approximately 3:26 p.m., Fremont Fire Department (FFD) personnel were on scene for a medical aid call at a Tesla Factory parking lot in the 45000 block of Fremont Blvd. Firefighters arrived and observed an unresponsive, male victim suffering from a visible injury and suspected that he was the victim of a violent crime. FFD contacted the Fremont Police Department (FPD) Dispatch Center and requested an emergency response from patrol officers. Officers arrived on scene and observed that the victim had sustained at least one gunshot wound. The victim was pronounced deceased at the scene by medical personnel shortly thereafter. A crime scene was established, and several expended .223 rifle casings were recovered nearby.