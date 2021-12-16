News

Tesla Employee Charged With Murder of Co-Worker

Posted on Author Editor Comment(0)
A Tesla employee shot and killed a co-worker Monday afternoon in the parking lot of the company’s massive car factory in Fremont. Tesla employs at least 10,000 workers at the factory which makes all of the company’s electric cars in the U.S. including Model S, Model 3 and Model X.
The Fremont Police Department issued the following release:
On December 13, 2021, at approximately 3:26 p.m., Fremont Fire Department (FFD) personnel were on scene for a medical aid call at a Tesla Factory parking lot in the 45000 block of Fremont Blvd. Firefighters arrived and observed an unresponsive, male victim suffering from a visible injury and suspected that he was the victim of a violent crime. FFD contacted the Fremont Police Department (FPD) Dispatch Center and requested an emergency response from patrol officers. Officers arrived on scene and observed that the victim had sustained at least one gunshot wound. The victim was pronounced deceased at the scene by medical personnel shortly thereafter. A crime scene was established, and several expended .223 rifle casings were recovered nearby.
Homicide detectives responded to the scene and took over the investigation. They learned that the victim and had just finished a shift at the Tesla manufacturing factory before being shot in the parking lot as he left. Within several hours, detectives developed leads on a potential suspect who also worked with the victim. Detectives learned that the victim and suspect had been arguing earlier in the day, and that the suspect had suddenly walked off the job.
Detectives from the Department’s Gun Violence Reduction Team (GVRT) deployed and located the suspect in Milpitas at approximately 8:42 p.m. GVRT detectives maintained constant surveillance on the suspect while homicide detectives conducted additional follow up to solidify the investigation. At 11:16 p.m., homicide detectives obtained arrest and search warrants for the suspect and his vehicle. GVRT detectives continued surveillance on the suspect until an opportunity presented itself to arrest the suspect when he exited his vehicle in Milpitas. The suspect immediately surrendered. A loaded, non-serialized, .223 caliber, short-barrel rifle was in the suspect’s vehicle, along with an expended casing.
Detectives arrested 29-year-old Anthony Solima of Milpitas on a homicide warrant. Solima was transported to FPD where he was interviewed by homicide detectives before being booked at Santa Rita Jail. This investigation remains active as detectives continue with additional follow up. There are no outstanding suspects, and detectives do not believe there is any additional risk to the community. The identity of the victim is waiting to be confirmed by the Coroner’s Office.
Anthony Solina was charged with murder in the shooting death of a co-worker at Tesla factory in Fremont.
Editor
http://svdaily.com

Related Articles
News

Wilson Sonsini Law Firm to Help Automate S-1 Filing

Posted on Author Editor

SAN FRANCISCO — Powerhouse law firm Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati, has partnered with Workiva Inc. —which simplifies complex work for thousands of organizations worldwide—to automate one of the most arduous tasks facing companies going public: generating the registration statement, also known as “SEC Form S-1,” or simply “S-1.” Wilson Sonsini has advised more U.S. […]
News

COVID Home Testing App Downloads Rise 134%

Posted on Author Editor

With a rise in the Delta variant of COVID-19 spreading across the country, at-home tests for coronavirus are soaring according to app measurement firm Sensor Tower. Sensor Tower data reveals that installs for the apps associated with the two most widely available over-the-counter testing kits with mobile apps, BinaxNOW and Ellume, collectively surged 107 percent […]
News

eBay Launches Refurbished Section With Top Brands

Posted on Author Editor

SAN JOSE — eBay, one of the world’s largest online marketplaces, has introduced eBay Refurbished, a new destination for like-new products. Shoppers can discover refurbished items from brands like Apple, Samsung and Dyson, all backed with a one- or two-year warranty. Through this new offering, the deeply discounted inventory is sourced directly from premium brands […]