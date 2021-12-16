Tesla Employee Charged With Murder of Co-Worker

A Tesla employee shot and killed a co-worker Monday afternoon in the parking lot of the company’s massive car factory in Fremont. Tesla employs at least 10,000 workers at the factory which makes all of the company’s electric cars in the U.S. including Model S, Model 3 and Model X.
The Fremont Police Department issued the following release:
On December 13, 2021, at approximately 3:26 p.m., Fremont Fire Department (FFD) personnel were on scene for a medical aid call at a Tesla Factory parking lot in the 45000 block of Fremont Blvd. Firefighters arrived and observed an unresponsive, male victim suffering from a visible injury and suspected that he was the victim of a violent crime. FFD contacted the Fremont Police Department (FPD) Dispatch Center and requested an emergency response from patrol officers. Officers arrived on scene and observed that the victim had sustained at least one gunshot wound. The victim was pronounced deceased at the scene by medical personnel shortly thereafter. A crime scene was established, and several expended .223 rifle casings were recovered nearby.
Homicide detectives responded to the scene and took over the investigation. They learned that the victim and had just finished a shift at the Tesla manufacturing factory before being shot in the parking lot as he left. Within several hours, detectives developed leads on a potential suspect who also worked with the victim. Detectives learned that the victim and suspect had been arguing earlier in the day, and that the suspect had suddenly walked off the job.
Detectives from the Department’s Gun Violence Reduction Team (GVRT) deployed and located the suspect in Milpitas at approximately 8:42 p.m. GVRT detectives maintained constant surveillance on the suspect while homicide detectives conducted additional follow up to solidify the investigation. At 11:16 p.m., homicide detectives obtained arrest and search warrants for the suspect and his vehicle. GVRT detectives continued surveillance on the suspect until an opportunity presented itself to arrest the suspect when he exited his vehicle in Milpitas. The suspect immediately surrendered. A loaded, non-serialized, .223 caliber, short-barrel rifle was in the suspect’s vehicle, along with an expended casing.
Detectives arrested 29-year-old Anthony Solima of Milpitas on a homicide warrant. Solima was transported to FPD where he was interviewed by homicide detectives before being booked at Santa Rita Jail. This investigation remains active as detectives continue with additional follow up. There are no outstanding suspects, and detectives do not believe there is any additional risk to the community. The identity of the victim is waiting to be confirmed by the Coroner’s Office.