Nuro Valued at $6 Billion With $203 Million Series E

MOUNTAIN VIEW — Nuro, which specializes in autonomous driving technology, has closed a $203 million Series E funding round at a $6 billion valuation. The round includes Uber, returning investor Baillie Gifford, and new investors Icehouse Ventures, Kindred Ventures, NVIDIA, and Pledge Ventures.

The additional $97 million in funding follows the first tranche of $106 million announced in April 2025. Investors announced in April included accounts advised by T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc., Fidelity Management & Research Company, Tiger Global Management, Greylock Partners, and XN.

The funding marks a major milestone in Nuro’s journey to bring self-driving technology to all roads and all rides. The new capital will enable the scaling of Nuro’s AI-first autonomous technology and the growth of its commercial partnerships.

Nuro offers its advanced Nuro Driver autonomous driving system to automotive manufacturers and mobility providers, offering a clear and cost-effective path to integrate the company’s proven technology into commercial fleets, ride-hailing services, and personal vehicles.

“The closing of our Series E reinforces the strong conviction our investors and strategic partners have in Nuro’s technology, our scalable approach to commercialization, and our vision for the future of autonomy,” said Dave Ferguson, Co-Founder and President of Nuro. “With this new capital, we’re well-positioned to continue our next phase of growth, which will see us focus on delivering new commercial partnerships to realize autonomy at global scale.”

Building on years of technical collaboration, Nuro’s relationship with NVIDIA now expands to include investment. Nuro’s latest compute module is built on the NVIDIA DRIVE AGX Thor platform, and the company uses NVIDIA GPUs in the cloud for large-scale data processing and model training. In June, Nuro joined the NVIDIA Halos AI Systems Inspection Lab to validate the safe integration of its products.

In July, Nuro announced a partnership with Lucid and Uber to launch a next-generation global robotaxi service. The partnership aims to deploy 20,000 or more Lucid vehicles integrated with the Nuro Driver across dozens of markets worldwide, beginning in a major U.S. city next year. As part of this partnership, Uber committed to an investment in Nuro, conditioned on achieving a schedule of development and commercial milestones, part of which is included in this Series E funding round.

Nuro has raised over $2.3 billion to-date. With over nine years of development and five years of real-world deployments across multiple states, Nuro remains among the few companies that have successfully deployed autonomous vehicles at city scale with no safety driver.