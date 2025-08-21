Seemplicity Secures $50 Million Series B

PALO ALTO — Seemplicity , the exposure action platform that delivers faster fixes and stronger security, has secured a $50 million Series B funding round. The latest financing was led by Sienna Venture Capital, with participation from Essentia Venture Capital and existing investors Glilot Capital Partners, NTTVC and S Capital. Seemplicity plans to leverage this funding to increase its investment in AI capabilities and support a rapid expansion of the company’s go-to-market strategy.

Following robust Fortune 500 adoption, Seemplicity is on a mission to better protect today’s enterprise and give all security teams more time back for what matters. This is achieved by removing manual, tedious work and automating the aggregation, prioritization and remediation workflows of exposure management . Seemplicity delivers instant and continuous value to customers, reducing exposure noise by 95%, prioritizing the 5% that matters, and automatically creating remediation tasks that allow companies to save significant time and resources.

The funding will be used to accelerate the development and deployment of Seemplicity’s AI Agents to deliver personalized risk insights and proactive, actionable guidance. These upcoming AI agents will serve as companions for more actionable exposure management, combining each organization’s business logic with external threat intelligence to simplify workflows and empower teams to fix the real issues behind vulnerabilities.

“This funding comes as we experience incredible growth and customer adoption, and is a clear signal that security teams need a more actionable approach to exposure management,” said Yoran Sirkis, CEO and Co-founder of Seemplicity. “Our AI-based platform proactively streams risk insights, generates the fixes, and assigns work automatically to give teams their most valuable resource back – time. We are now better-positioned to extend these benefits to a broader global market, working with new and existing go-to-market partners across the US, UK and Europe.”

Founded in 2020 by cybersecurity veterans Yoran Sirkis, Ravid Circus, and Rotem Cohen Gadol, Seemplicity was built to automate and streamline the entire vulnerability management and remediation process. The funding follows a year of significant growth for Seemplicity, including an 800% increase in ARR since its Series A and a 3X growth in new customer acquisition. Today, Seemplicity processes more than 1.5 billion security findings daily across customers spanning all regions and industries.

In addition to making its capabilities more usable and accessible for organizations of all sizes, Seemplicity will also use the new funding to further scale its U.S. operations, expand its presence across the UK and Europe, and drive revenue growth through new sales channels.