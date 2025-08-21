Best Buy Launches Third-Party Marketplace

Best Buy has launched a new digital marketplace available on its website and app that more than doubles the number of products available for sale. The marketplace includes entirely new brands, categories and products that weren’t available to customers before.

Best Buy Marketplace, powered by Mirakl, marks the largest expansion ever of Best Buy’s product assortment, while seamlessly integrating the new products from sellers across all digital experiences. Customers can now explore and shop from hundreds of new brands and added categories like seasonal décor, automotive tech, office and home, and movies and music. Best Buy will also soon introduce licensed sports merchandise to its product lineup.

“Our customers have always looked to us to bring excitement and inspiration in ways only technology can,” said Frank Bedo, chief marketplace and eCommerce officer at Best Buy. “With marketplace, we’re able to give them not only more of the latest technology, but a massive new collection of products outside of the tech space so we can truly offer the full experience they need.”

With more options than ever before, here are a few highlights shoppers can explore today:

#1. More tech options

Best Buy has expanded its lineup with some of the latest and greatest in tech, including from some of the biggest names, like Samsung, Microsoft, LG, Lenovo and HP. Its assortment across categories has also leveled up. For example, customers can personalize their gaming setup with more options from brands like Razer, MSI and GT Player, as well as a wider selection of products like custom controllers, gaming chairs and desks, keyboards and mice, and monitors and headsets. In mobile accessories, the assortment tripled with more options for cases, screen protectors, chargers and more.

Top-rated consumer electronics sellers like Beach Camera, World Wide Stereo and Antonline are joining the Best Buy assortment — bringing in a wide variety of tech products from brands customers know and love.

#2. Fanatics fan shop

For the first time, Best Buy will soon add licensed sports merchandise to its product lineup with the introduction of officially licensed sports product from Fanatics. Shoppers will be able to rep their teams with a vast assortment of accessories including phone cases, mini football helmets and more.

#3. Small appliances

Best Buy is adding a wider selection of small appliance and kitchen must-haves, like Oster, Crock-Pot, Martha Stewart, Zulay Kitchen and Cuckoo. Plus, the addition of more floor care products from top brands Tineco, Eufy and more.

#4. Indoor, outdoor and office spaces

No home theater, patio or entertainment space is complete without the right furniture to pair with it. Best Buy’s furniture assortment is now three times larger with options to round out any experience, with TV stands and office desks, gaming chairs and sofas, coffee tables and barstools, gazebos and pergolas, patio furniture and more.

#5. Seasonal, musical instruments and more fun

Best Buy is bringing the seasonal shopping experience to a new level. Customers can explore a robust collection of indoor and outdoor seasonal décor to celebrate the holidays — from inflatables and trees to throw blankets, ornaments, animatronics and more.

The fun doesn’t stop there. Best Buy is also introducing musical instruments to its lineup, featuring guitars, drums and more. There’s also an even broader range of toys, including ride-ons, puzzles and board games, and twice as many Funko collectibles as before.

Plus, with marketplace, movies are coming back to Best Buy’s assortment in a variety of formats like Blu-Ray, DVD and 4K SteelBook.