Citizen Health Scores $30 Million Series A

SAN FRANCISCO — Citizen Health, a patient-powered platform transforming rare disease care, has raised $30 million in Series A funding. The round was led by 8VC, with participation from Transformation Capital and Headline, bringing the company’s total funding to $44 million since its December 2023 launch.

Founded by Farid Vij (CEO & Co-founder), Nasha Fitter (Chief Business Officer & Co-founder), and a team of industry veterans, Citizen Health is pioneering a new paradigm in healthcare by empowering patients—especially those with rare and complex conditions—with agency, clarity, and actionable insights. The company’s platform combines AI, community, and longitudinal health data to help patients interpret medical records, track symptoms, learn from peers, manage appointments, and connect to the next best step in their health journey.

“Today’s patients aren’t waiting—they’re searching, deciding, and expecting more,” said Farid Vij, CEO and co-founder of Citizen Health. “They deserve the same clarity, personalization, and intelligence in healthcare that they get in every other part of their lives. At Citizen, we’re building a personalized AI Advocate for every patient that not only helps people make sense of their health journey, but actually guides them to what they should do next—and connects them to it. This is about turning passive systems into proactive, human-centered experiences.”

Nearly half of American adults have at least one chronic illness, making self-advocacy especially important. Citizen’s ultimate vision is to provide every patient with a personalized AI Advocate, turning fragmented care into a connected, proactive, and precise experience. They are building agentic AI to take initiative, identifying and acting on opportunities to improve health in ways patients themselves might not anticipate.

“We backed Citizen because they are redefining the care model for patients with complex disease. Citizen’s AI advocate is the foundation of a pioneering patient and caregiver experience that is already helping thousands of Americans answer previously unanswerable questions, make informed medical decisions, and accelerate new cures,” said Sebastian Caliri, Partner at 8VC who led the Series A round and joined the Citizen Board of Directors.

Vij and Fitter met at their previous company Citizen, which was acquired by Invitae (NYSE: NVTA) in 2021, where Vij was a co-founder. Their new venture, Citizen Health, brings together a leadership team with deep expertise in AI, healthcare, privacy, and consumer technology, with personal motivations rooted in rare disease advocacy and patient empowerment.

“Citizen has truly created a groundbreaking platform that supports individual patients looking to manage rare and complex diseases, while also giving patient advocacy groups a better way to organize their data, and pharma leaders a better way to utilize that data for drug discovery and trials,” added Mathias Schilling, Founding Partner at Headline who also invested in the round. “It’s rare to see a company combining such expertise in AI and consumer design to impact healthcare, and we’re proud to back Farid, Nasha, and the rest of the team.”