Broadcom Ships Jericho4 Chips for Data Center Networking

PALO ALTO — Broadcom Inc. is now shipping the Jericho4 ethernet fabric router — a purpose-built platform for the next generation of distributed AI infrastructure. Designed to interconnect over one million XPUs across multiple data centers, Jericho4 breaks through traditional scaling limits with unmatched bandwidth, security, and lossless performance. With the Tomahawk 6, Tomahawk Ultra and Jericho4, Broadcom offers a complete networking portfolio for HPC and AI.

As AI models grow in size and complexity, the infrastructure requirements exceed the power and physical limits of a single data center. Distributing XPUs across multiple facilities — each provisioned with tens to hundreds of megawatts of power — requires a new class of router, optimized for very high-bandwidth, secure and lossless transport across regional distances.

“The Jericho4 family is engineered to extend AI-scale Ethernet fabrics beyond individual data centers, supporting congestion-free RoCE and 3.2 Tbps HyperPort for unprecedented interconnect efficiency,” said Ram Velaga, senior vice president and general manager of Broadcom’s Core Switching Group. “Scale Up Ethernet (SUE), Tomahawk Ultra, Tomahawk 6, and Jericho4 all play a very important role in enabling large scale distributed computing systems within a rack, across racks, and across data centers in an open and interoperable way.”

A single Jericho4 system scales to 36,000 HyperPorts, each operating at 3.2 Tb/s, with deep buffering, line-rate MACsec, and RoCE transport over 100km+ distances.

Broadcom’s 3.2T HyperPort technology consolidates four 800GE links into a single logical port — eliminating load balancing inefficiencies, boosting utilization by up to 70%, and streamlining traffic flow across large fabrics.

Thanks to deep buffering and intelligent congestion control, Jericho4 ensures lossless RoCE across 100km+ enabling truly distributed AI infrastructure unconstrained by power and space limitations at a single location.

Jericho4 supports MACsec encryption on every port at full speed to protect data moving between data centers, delivering strong security without compromising performance — even at the highest traffic loads.

Manufactured on a 3nm process, Jericho4 features Broadcom’s advanced 200G PAM4 SerDes with industry-leading reach. This eliminates the need for extra components like retimers, resulting in lower power usage, reduced cost, and higher system reliability.