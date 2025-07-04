Burglary Suspect Arrested by SFPD

On Wednesday, May 28, 2025, at approximately 12:35 a.m., San Francisco Police officers assigned to Taraval Station responded to the 1500 block of Funston Avenue regarding a hot prowl burglary.

Officers responding to the scene located and detained a possible male suspect in the area of Lurline Street and Funston Avenue.

Officers on scene had knowledge of several hot prowl burglaries that had occurred within the month of May in the Taraval and surrounding districts, with a similar suspect description and modus operandi (MO).

Officers on scene determined that the suspect had damaged and attempted to make entry into two separate residential garages and, based on video surveillance, recognized the suspect to be responsible for an additional burglary at a separate location that had occurred days prior.

Through the course of the investigation, officers developed probable cause to arrest the adult male suspect, identified as 28-year-old Gaspar Dzul Canul, for two counts of attempted burglary of a residence and one count of hot prowl burglary of a residence.

The SFPD Burglary Unit, with the assistance of the SFPD Crime Lab, conducted a thorough investigation and was able to arrest Gaspar Dzul Canul on an additional thirteen (13) hot prowl burglary cases.

In the time since Gaspar Dzul Canul was arrested, the department has seen a drastic decline in hot prowl burglaries.