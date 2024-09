Vantage Robotics Launches Nano Drone

SAN LEANDRO — Vantage Robotics, a provider of small unmanned aerial vehicles and an innovator in drone technology, has launched its new nano drone, Trace. Designed to meet the pressing needs of national security, law enforcement, and critical infrastructure management, Trace provides field operators with a trusted and affordable American-made nano UAV. The pocket-sized drone offers the capabilities of much larger drones in a radically smaller form factor, enabling advances in safety, detectability, cost, and scope of use.

“Trace is a crucial next step in our mission to provide our customers with the world’s most capable small UAS,” said Vantage Robotics’ CEO Tobin Fisher. “After four years of non-stop innovation and testing with DoD and law enforcement partners, we’re thrilled to offer the best ISR nano drone in the world today.”

Weighing just 153 grams, Trace is well below the FAA’s intrinsically safe weight threshold, but still offers the flight and camera performance of much larger drones. This enables use by a wider range of pilots in more scenarios with minimal risk. Further, Trace provides unmatched covert reconnaissance capabilities through an exceptionally low noise signature, gimbal-stabilized high resolution visible light and thermal cameras for 24x zoom, and its ability to fly both indoors and outdoors.

Trace continues Vantage’s decade long track record of innovation for the world’s most demanding customers, including all branches of the US DoD, SOCOM, DHS, CNN, national, state, and local law enforcement, and our allies abroad. Trace incorporates multiple patent-pending design advancements with the proprietary Poplar radio enabling 2 km range, a rugged titanium and carbon fiber folding airframe, and electronics innovations supporting 30+ minute flight times.

Vantage says Trace is ready for purchase for select customers.