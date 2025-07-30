News

DoorDash Adds Six New Supermarkets

DoorDash continues to expand grocery delivery offerings across the country with the addition of six local grocers. These new partners join DoorDash at a time when more consumers are ordering groceries through the platform than ever before.

Now available on DoorDash:

  • Bi-Rite Market: A San Francisco institution with three locations throughout the city, Bi-Rite is committed to offering the most delicious food in the Bay Area. Shoppers can enjoy everything from local, organic, peak-of-season produce, to sustainably sourced meat, poultry, and seafood, staple and specialty grocery items from entrepreneurial artisans and makers, and of course, Bi-Rite’s own housemade meals and famous Bi-Rite Creamery ice cream.

  • Dave’s Markets: With twelve locations in Northern Ohio, Dave’s Markets prides itself on bringing its customers the freshest cuts of meat, fresh baked goods, farm fresh produce, and more.

  • Dorothy Lane Market: A gourmet, family-owned supermarket in Southwest Ohio, Dorothy Lane Market offers local shoppers all the staples with an emphasis on made-in-house prepared foods, scratch bakery, local produce, all-natural meat, and specialty foods at its three stores.

  • Lucky’s Markets: With four locations in Ohio, Lucky’s Markets offers organic foods, delicious made-in-house foods, and local delights in a unique atmosphere.

  • Lunardi’s Markets: Known for personalized service and maintaining high-quality selection, consumers can find domestic and imported products, fresh produce, seafood, and more at Lunardi’s Markets’ eight locations throughout the San Francisco Bay Area.

  • Superior Grocers: Superior Grocers is a cornerstone of communities across Southern California, the Central Valley, and Nevada. With seventy-four locations, the grocer provides an extensive selection of produce, meat, international foods, and more.

As DoorDash continues to broaden its selections so consumers can enjoy on-demand access to the best local businesses in their neighborhoods, almost 1 in 2 consumers in the US who are new to ordering delivery in the Grocery, Convenience, and Alcohol categories through a third-party marketplace placed their first order on DoorDash in 2024. The new partners announced today bring shoppers across the West Coast and Ohio more grocery choices, joining several other grocers of all sizes in these regions on DoorDash.

