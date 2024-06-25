News

Archer Aviation to Launch Landing Network in Bay Area

Posted on Author Editor Comments Off on Archer Aviation to Launch Landing Network in Bay Area

SANTA CLARA -– Archer Aviation Inc., which is developing electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft, has announced plans for an air mobility network that will connect five strategic locations across the San Francisco Bay Area – South San Francisco, Napa, San Jose, Oakland, and Livermore. Archer’s network is anticipated to provide unprecedented connectivity to communities around the region, allowing people to replace one-to-two-hour drives to cities around the bay with flights that take ~10-20 minutes. To anchor the network, Kilroy Realty Corporation, a landlord and developer with an 18 million square foot operating and development portfolio, recently signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Archer identifying Kilroy Oyster Point – a 50-acre waterfront campus in South San Francisco – as a critical hub in Archer’s planned San Francisco Bay Area UAM network.

The MOU focuses on exploring opportunities to construct a vertiport at the Kilroy Oyster Point development, an amenity-rich, mixed-use campus in the heart of the Bay Area biotech ecosystem. This will give Archer access to a takeoff and landing site in South San Francisco that will connect with planned Archer vertiport locations at Napa, San Jose, Oakland, and Livermore, where Archer has existing relationships with infrastructure and operations partners. This network is expected to open a new world of opportunity for Bay Area residents and visitors by providing efficient access to people, places, and events across the region.

“We’re thrilled to collaborate with Kilroy on developing infrastructure to support Archer’s air mobility service and laying the foundation for a robust network of landing sites throughout the Bay Area” said Bryan Bernhard, Archer’s Chief Growth & Infrastructure Officer. “I applaud Kilroy’s vision as one of the first developers to see our mobility service as a differentiating amenity for their real estate portfolio.”

Kilroy is globally recognized for sustainability, building operations, innovation, and design, and is positioned to become the first developer in the U.S. to bring eVTOL operations to its tenants and their employees. The MOU supports the development of an Archer “Sea Portal” – a waterfront mobility hub providing electric ferry service and eVTOL operations for all companies at Kilroy Oyster Point. The Sea Portal will be powered by renewable energy, offering unique air and sea-based transportation options to employees at the campus while furthering Kilroy and Archer’s groundbreaking innovations in sustainability.

Angela Aman, Kilroy’s Chief Executive Officer, added “We are excited to work with Archer to explore opportunities to add eVTOL service to Kilroy Oyster Point. We believe that this innovative and sustainable service has the potential to provide exceptional convenience and optionality to current and future tenants at the project, further differentiating Kilroy Oyster Point within the South San Francisco market.”

An initial launch location at Kilroy Oyster Point could open as early as the end of 2025 and the two companies are exploring potential expansion into other locations within Kilroy’s portfolio.

Archer’s goal is to transform urban travel, replacing 60–90-minute commutes by car with estimated 10–20-minute electric air taxi flights that are safe, sustainable, low noise, and cost-competitive with ground transportation. Archer’s Midnight is a piloted, four-passenger aircraft designed to perform rapid back-to-back flights with minimal charge time between flights.

Editor
http://svdaily.com

Related Articles
News Stocks

Reddit Shares Pop on First Earnings Report

Posted on Author Editor

SAN FRANCISCO — Shares in online discussion forum Reddit surged over 16% Tuesday in after-hours trading when the company released first quarter earnings for 2024. This was the first earnings report for Reddit as a publicly-traded company. “It was a strong start to the year and a milestone quarter for Reddit and our communities as […]
News

CHP Surge in Oakland Leads to 71 Arrests

Posted on Author Editor

OAKLAND — Following Governor Newsom’s increased deployment and temporary surge of California Highway Patrol (CHP) officers in Oakland and the East Bay, the CHP announced initial operation milestones including the arrest of 71 suspects, the recovery of 145 stolen vehicles, and the seizure of four crime-linked firearms as part of CHP’s regular and undercover operations. Suspects were […]
News

Korea’s S&S Lab Teams Up With Plug and Play

Posted on Author Editor

SUNNYVALE — S&S Lab, operator of IRIS LAB, South Korea’s first private sector-led shared research lab, has announced a strategic partnership with Plug and Play, a global innovation platform, and Simple Planet, a bio food tech startup. The goal of this collaboration is to establish the largest Food & Beverage (F&B) innovation ecosystem in South Korea, serving as an intermediary […]