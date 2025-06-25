News

Doordash Adds Four Regional Supermarket Chains

Doordash has added four regional supermarket chains to its delivery service.

  • Big Y: A family-owned supermarket serving its local communities for nearly 90 years, Big Y offers everything from fresh, locally sourced produce and premium meats to hand-decorated bakery items and everyday essentials from its 75 locations in Massachusetts and Connecticut.

  • Citarella: A gourmet market with a century-old legacy, known for their fresh – never frozen – seafood, Prime, dry-aged meats, chef-prepared specialties, and more. Citarella has seven markets across New York City, the Hamptons, and Connecticut. As a family-owned and -operated store, they’re dedicated to giving their customers unparalleled service and exceptional food.

  • Gelson’s: From fresh meat and produce to specialty products and freshly prepared meals, Gelson’s is a beloved gourmet food market and deli with 26 locations across Southern California.

  • Gordon Food Service Store: Gordon Food Service Store is built for restaurants and open to the public. They serve both everyday consumers and restaurants with grocery and bulk offerings at 180 locations across the Midwest, Florida, and Texas.

As DoorDash continues to expand its Grocery and Retail categories, the company says more consumers ordered groceries from DoorDash than ever before in Q1 2025. The addition of these new partners bolsters DoorDash’s catalog of over 11 million grocery and retail products, offering more choices for every type of shopper – whether it’s busy professionals, families, restaurant owners, and more.

