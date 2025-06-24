HP Unveils Google Beam 3D Video Communications

HP Inc. has unveiled HP Dimension with Google Beam (formerly Project Starline), an AI-powered, true-to-life 3D video communications solution designed to take virtual collaboration to the next level. HP Dimension with Google Beam delivers a deeply immersive experience that replicates the feeling of being in-person, with no headsets, glasses, or wearables required.

Developed in partnership with Google, HP Dimension with Google Beam is designed to transform the future of workplace communications by combining breakthrough 3D imaging, natural eye contact, spatial audio, and adaptive lighting into an elegant solution for small meeting spaces.

HP Dimension with Google Beam is designed to establish deeper, more meaningful connections for employee communications in different offices. It uses six cameras and state of the art AI to create a true-to-life 3D video of each participant, displayed on a special light field display with realistic size, depth, color, and eye contact. Testing has shown a measurable impact compared to traditional video calls, with participants who used the solution for meetings reporting:

A 28% increase in memory recall

Up to 39% more non-verbal behaviors displayed

At least 14% increase in focus on the meeting partner

These findings translate to faster alignment, more meaningful exchanges, and better business outcomes based on the authenticity of each interaction. HP Dimension with Google Beam brings depth, clarity, empathy, and subtlety to virtual meetings to help redefine collaboration and bring people together, no matter how far apart they are.

HP Dimension with Google Beam will provide a native Zoom Rooms or Google Meet experience and support three functions: 3D immersive one-on-one communications, 2D traditional group meetings, and meeting interoperability with cloud-based video services such as Teams and Webex.

HP Dimension with Google Beam will be available to select customers starting in late 2025, for $24,999. Google Beam license will be sold separately.

“We believe that meaningful collaboration thrives on authentic human connections, which is why we partnered with Google to bring HP Dimension with Google Beam out of the lab and into the enterprise,” said Helen Sheirbon, SVP and President of Hybrid Systems, HP Inc. “HP Dimension with Google Beam bridges the gap between the virtual and physical worlds to create lifelike virtual communication experiences that brings us closer together.”

“HP Dimension with Google Beam needs to be seen to be believed – making it feel as though you are in the same room, even when you are miles apart,” said Andrew Nartker, General Manager of Google Beam, Google. “We are excited to bring distributed teams together in a way that feels just like meeting in person, and HP is a perfect partner for this.”