Ouster Partners With AIM Intelligent Machines

SAN FRANCISCO — Ouster, Inc. is teaming up with AIM Intelligent Machines, an AI platform for autonomous heavy earthmoving equipment. Ouster’s digital lidar sensors will be used to retrofit heavy machines into AI-powered fleets that deliver maximum safety and productivity at mining, construction, and defense sites globally.

The agreement marks a commercial expansion of a multi-year collaboration between the two companies. As AIM scales the deployment of its field-proven autonomy kits to deliver on key customer contracts and meet growing market demand, the strategic agreement guarantees a high-volume supply of Ouster’s high-resolution digital lidar sensors.

Building upon this commercial momentum, AIM plans to integrate Ouster’s new Rev8 native color digital lidar into the AIM AI platform to further advance the perception capabilities of its next-generation automated machinery with precise 3D structural data, color point clouds, and industrial-grade imagery to safely accelerate autonomous operations in the complex, unstructured environments. For AIM, the benefits of Rev8 translate to faster edge-computing, streamlined sensor fusion, and significantly enhanced safety and object-classification capabilities in real-time, high-dust industrial workflows.

“True environmental understanding is foundational to safe and effective earth-moving autonomy,” said Ross Walker, Head of Product at AIM Intelligent Machines. “Ouster’s digital lidar has been foundational in our autonomy stack, helping us achieve a zero-accident safety record across all global deployments. Our strategic agreement allows us to scale the deployment of AI-powered fleets today, while the new Rev8 native color lidar will enable us to enhance the capabilities of our platform for future programs, delivering the human-like sight and spatial precision required with a single sensor.”

AIM’s non-invasive autonomy kit retrofits existing heavy machinery in under 24 hours without voiding OEM warranties. The rugged hardware package pairs an armored enclosure housing a single Ouster digital lidar with machine-angle sensors and a localized edge computer with onboard end-to-end reinforcement learning. Operating completely independent of cellular networks, cloud infrastructure, or GPS signals, the platform ensures peak safety in total darkness, dust storms, and remote, infrastructure-denied environments while supporting manual operator override at any time.

“As heavy industry, mining, and logistics rapidly transition toward autonomous operations, highly reliable, high-resolution 3D perception is paramount,” said Cyrille Jacquemet, Chief Revenue Officer of Ouster. “We are thrilled to deepen our relationship with AIM Intelligent Machines as they scale their AI-powered fleets for heavy equipment and explore the transformative potential of our new Rev8 family. By embedding our native color digital lidar into their intelligent platforms, AIM can redefine what automated machines can see, interpret, and achieve safely at scale.”