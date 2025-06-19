Celltrio Closes $15 Million Investment

FREMONT — Celltrio, a life sciences company delivering advanced automation solutions for cell culturing and cell & gene therapy, announced the closing of a $15 million financial investment round led by Premier Partners.

The new funding will accelerate the global commercialization of RoboCell®, Celltrio’s flagship modular platform for fully automated, sterile cell culturing and cell therapy manufacturing. Investment proceeds will be used to scale manufacturing capabilities, expand commercial operations across North America, Europe, and Asia and fuel continued innovation of GMP-ready automation solutions for biopharma, regenerative medicine, and advanced research laboratories.

“This investment marks a major milestone for Celltrio and validates our mission to streamline, scale, and standardize cell manufacturing through automation,” said Charlie Duncheon, CEO of Celltrio. “We are thrilled to partner with Premier Partners, who share our vision of transforming the future of cell-based therapies with next-generation automation solutions.”

“We are highly impressed by Celltrio’s customer traction and its differentiated intellectual property in cell culturing and cell & gene therapy automation,” said Jay Song, CEO of Premier Partners. “We believe Celltrio is poised to become a category-defining leader, delivering scalable, sterile automation to laboratories and manufacturing facilities worldwide.”