News Venture Capital

Celltrio Closes $15 Million Investment

Posted on Author Editor Comments Off on Celltrio Closes $15 Million Investment

FREMONT — Celltrio, a life sciences company delivering advanced automation solutions for cell culturing and cell & gene therapy, announced the closing of a $15 million financial investment round led by Premier Partners.

The new funding will accelerate the global commercialization of RoboCell®, Celltrio’s flagship modular platform for fully automated, sterile cell culturing and cell therapy manufacturing. Investment proceeds will be used to scale manufacturing capabilities, expand commercial operations across North America, Europe, and Asia and fuel continued innovation of GMP-ready automation solutions for biopharma, regenerative medicine, and advanced research laboratories.

“This investment marks a major milestone for Celltrio and validates our mission to streamline, scale, and standardize cell manufacturing through automation,” said Charlie Duncheon, CEO of Celltrio. “We are thrilled to partner with Premier Partners, who share our vision of transforming the future of cell-based therapies with next-generation automation solutions.”

“We are highly impressed by Celltrio’s customer traction and its differentiated intellectual property in cell culturing and cell & gene therapy automation,” said Jay Song, CEO of Premier Partners. “We believe Celltrio is poised to become a category-defining leader, delivering scalable, sterile automation to laboratories and manufacturing facilities worldwide.”

Editor
http://svdaily.com

Related Articles
News Venture Capital

Medeloop Reels In $15.5 Million

Posted on Author Editor

MENLO PARK — Medeloop, a medical research platform, has closed a $15.5 million Series A funding round. Led by venture capital firm Inovia Capital and supported by contributions from Icon Ventures, this investment underscores the strong confidence in Medeloop’s mission to revolutionize medical research. The round also welcomed participation from previous investors General Catalyst and Maven Ventures, as well […]
News Venture Capital

Cowbell Rings Up $60 Million

Posted on Author Editor

PLEASANTON, CA, and ZURICH, Switzerland – Cowbell, a leading provider of cyber insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), has closed a $60 million Series C equity investment from Zurich Insurance Group (Zurich), a leading global multi-line insurer. With the $60 million investment, Cowbell plans to scale operations to meet growing demand, extend its presence […]
Venture Capital

Everyday Labs Reels in $8 Million Series A

Posted on Author Editor

REDWOOD CITY — EveryDay Labs, which works with thousands of schools to boost attendance rates through behavioral science, announced an $8 million Series A round of financing led by Rethink Impact, the largest U.S.-based impact venture capital fund investing in female leaders using technology to generate social impact. The round also includes participation from Reach Capital, […]