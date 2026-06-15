Fox to Buy Roku for $22 Billion

NEW YORK & SAN JOSE — Fox Corporation — owner of the Fox TV network, Tubi and news and sports cable channels — said it will acquire streaming platform Roku for $160.00 per share in a combination of cash and FOX Class A common stock, valuing Roku at approximately $22 billion in enterprise value.

The transaction combines FOX’s leading sports, news, and entertainment content and the Tubi service with Roku’s leading connected TV platform, The Roku Channel, first-party data and direct relationship with more than 100 million global streaming households. Together, FOX and Roku will create a scaled next-generation media and technology company positioned at the intersection of two of the most important forces reshaping video consumption: the enduring primacy of live sports and news, and the continued rise of streaming.

FOX is acquiring Roku in a cash-and-stock transaction valued at $160.00 per ROKU share. FOX will pay $96.00 in cash and 0.9693 shares of FOX Class A common stock for each Roku Class A and Class B share outstanding immediately prior to the effective time of the merger. The stock consideration represents $64.00 per ROKU share based on a reference price of $66.03 per share, the 10-day volume-weighted average price of FOX Class A common stock as of June 10, 2026.

Shares in Roku were trading at about $142 per share Monday, up 33% for the year.

Upon closing, existing FOX shareholders are expected to own approximately 73% of the combined company and Roku shareholders approximately 27%. The transaction has been unanimously approved by the Boards of Directors of both companies. The transaction is expected to strengthen FOX’s long-term growth profile, accelerate its digital strategy, be accretive to free cash flow per share by the second full year after closing, and achieve approximately $400 million of run-rate cost synergies with additional revenue upside.

FOX and Roku are committed to continuing to operate Roku as an open, partner-friendly platform and to the continued ubiquitous distribution of FOX content. On a pro forma basis, the combined company will become the third-largest player in U.S. television by share of viewing, with an attractive mix of FOX’s sports, news, and entertainment content, alongside streaming services Tubi and The Roku Channel. That distribution and engagement scale spans every major viewing environment – broadcast, cable, local, and streaming – creating broad and diversified reach that benefits viewers, partners, and advertisers.

Lachlan K. Murdoch, Executive Chair and Chief Executive Officer of Fox Corporation, said:

“This is a defining moment for FOX, and a natural extension of the deliberate and focused strategy we have been executing for nearly a decade. In 2019, we reoriented the company around live news and sports. In 2020, we acquired Tubi, and under our stewardship it has become one of the most successful businesses in streaming. Today, we take the next step: bringing together the most valuable live content portfolio in video consumption with the preeminent streaming platform through which America watches it. This combination will transform the scope of our company into high-growth verticals and yield a step change in our overall growth profile. And we are executing this acquisition from a position of financial strength – maintaining our investment grade balance sheet while providing our shareholders with an uninterrupted return of capital program in the form of share buybacks and dividends. Roku pioneered streaming TV and scaled it into a leading CTV platform. Together, we intend to lead its next chapter.”

Anthony Wood, Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Roku, said:

“Over the past two decades, we’ve built Roku into the leading TV streaming platform, reaching more than 100 million households globally and reshaping how people discover and enjoy entertainment. I’m incredibly proud of what our team has built, and the combination with FOX is an extraordinary opportunity to accelerate our vision, scale faster, and innovate more aggressively for viewers, partners, and advertisers. That’s why our Board of Directors unanimously determined after concluding its strategic review process that this transaction offers a significant premium to Roku shareholders while also providing them with the opportunity to participate in the compelling future upside of the combined company. I couldn’t be more excited about what we’ll accomplish together.”

Wood will have an ongoing role at the combined company and will join the FOX Board of Directors following the close of the transaction.