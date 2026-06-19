Bland Excites With $50 Million Investment Led by Dell

SAN FRANCISCO — Bland has raised a $50 million Series C. The company specializes in voice AI for complex, real-world conversations. The round was led by Dell Technologies Capital, with participation from HubSpot Ventures, Archerman Capital, and Tribeca Venture Partners. All existing investors also participated, including Emergence Capital, Upfront Ventures, Scale Venture Partners, Y Combinator, Max Levchin, Piotr Dąbkowski, and Jeff Lawson.

In under three years since its founding, Bland has raised more than $100 million and is used by organizations including Samsara, Kin Insurance, and CNO Financial Group. The company’s rapid adoption reflects demand for AI systems that can handle the most complex, high-stakes interactions at scale.

While most of the market is built on top of third-party foundation models, Bland develops its own models in-house, purpose-built for voice. These systems are designed to take on long, unpredictable, high-stakes conversations that short calls, scripts, and phone trees cannot handle.

Today, Bland handles more than 3.5 million calls per week across healthcare, financial services, and other regulated industries where conversations are complex and mistakes carry real consequences.

“Most voice AI systems are built for simple interactions,” said Isaiah Granet, CEO and co-founder of Bland. “We are focused on the calls that are hardest to automate. The ones that are long, non-linear, and where things can go wrong at any point.”

AI Is Moving Into the Conversations That Actually Matter

A typical Bland call can last 30 to 45 minutes.

In healthcare, that can mean walking an elderly patient through using a blood pressure cuff, troubleshooting issues, interpreting readings, and determining whether to escalate to emergency services. The conversation shifts constantly and rarely follows a fixed path.

These are the interactions most systems cannot handle.

“They’re not linear,” said Granet. “They’re meandering. They require judgment. That’s where the real work is.”

While many voice platforms focus on transactional use cases such as ecommerce, scheduling, and basic support routing, Bland is designed to take ownership of the interaction itself.

From Scripts to Systems That Can Own the Call

Bland replaces rigid scripts with models that track context across long conversations, adapt in real time, and carry interactions from start to finish.

Because those models are built in-house, the company can optimize directly for the constraints of voice, including latency, interruption, ambiguity, and continuity. These are treated as core system requirements, not edge cases.

“Voice is its own domain,” said Granet. “If you want to handle these kinds of calls, you have to build specifically for it.”

This approach allows customers to move beyond incremental efficiency gains and rethink how work gets done. Instead of deflecting a small percentage of volume, organizations can automate entire categories of conversations that were previously handled by large teams.

New Investment Fuels Next Phase of Growth

With this new funding, Bland will expand its research efforts, grow its engineering team, and continue scaling its platform across industries where conversations are central to operations.

“Voice is one of the hardest problems in AI, and Bland is one of the few companies tackling it at the level required for real-world deployment,” said Elana Lian, Partner at Dell Technologies Capital. “Their decision to build models in-house and focus on complex, high-stakes interactions has positioned them ahead of the market.”