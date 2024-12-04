Google Play Names Best of 2024

Best multi-device game: “Clash of Clans”

“Clash of Clans” may have been around for well over a decade — but this year it went even bigger by expanding to PCs and Chromebooks. Now the mobile classic is optimized across everywhere you play, however you want to play, whether it’s on a phone, foldable, tablet, Chromebook or PC.

“Clash of Clans” may have been around for well over a decade — but this year it went even bigger by expanding to PCs and Chromebooks. Now the mobile classic is optimized across everywhere you play, however you want to play, whether it’s on a phone, foldable, tablet, Chromebook or PC.

Best apps of 2024

Best games of 2024