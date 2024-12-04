Google Play Names Best of 2024

Google Play has named the best games and apps of 2024. This year’s awards are a thank you to the talented developers who make the Android ecosystem so vibrant, building fantastic apps and games across all your devices.
Best overall app and game
Best app: Partiful
Event planning platform Partiful took home Play’s Best App award thanks to its intuitive design and fresh twist on invite creation. Its “Party Genie” tool helps quickly design invitations and offers an easy way for potential attendees to RSVP via a simple link.
Best game: “AFK Journey”
“AFK Journey”’s expansive roster of characters and satisfying tactical battle system made this fantasy RPG our Best Game of the year. Its vast explorable world and beautiful art style also helps it stand apart from its peers.
Best multi-device app and game
Best multi-device app: Max
With a vast library of television shows, movies and original content, Max’s ability to let you pick up where you left off across a multitude of devices secured its spot as an award winner. Whether you’re watching on your television, tablet or even via a car with Google built-in, you can enjoy a full library of content wherever you are.
Best multi-device game: “Clash of Clans”
“Clash of Clans” may have been around for well over a decade — but this year it went even bigger by expanding to PCs and Chromebooks. Now the mobile classic is optimized across everywhere you play, however you want to play, whether it’s on a phone, foldable, tablet, Chromebook or PC.
“Clash of Clans” may have been around for well over a decade — but this year it went even bigger by expanding to PCs and Chromebooks. Now the mobile classic is optimized across everywhere you play, however you want to play, whether it’s on a phone, foldable, tablet, Chromebook or PC.
Best apps of 2024
- Best for Fun: Mila by Camilla Lorentzen
- Best for Personal Growth: UpStudy – Camera Math Solver
- Best Everyday Essential: MacroFactor – Macro Tracker
- Best Hidden Gem: Timeleft
- Best for Watches: Baby Daybook – Newborn Tracker
- Best for Large Screens: Infinite Painter
- Best for Google TV: Peacock TV: Stream TV & Movies
- Best for Cars: PBS KIDS Video
Best games of 2024
- Best Multiplayer: Squad Busters
- Best Pick Up & Play: Eggy Party
- Best Indie: Yes, Your Grace
- Best Story: Solo Leveling: Arise
- Best Ongoing: Honkai: Star Rail
- Best for Families: Tab Time World
- Best on Play Pass: Kingdom Rush 5: Alliance
- Best for Google Play Games on PC: Cookie Run: Tower of Adventures