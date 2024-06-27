Google Invests in 20 Black and Latino-Led Startups

For the fifth year, Google is funding 20 companies through the Google for Startups Founders Funds which provides equity-free capital and hands-on support to Black and Latino-led startups using AI to innovate responsibly and drive meaningful change.

These companies are pushing the boundaries of what’s achievable with AI, from developing innovative solutions to prevent wildfires (Improving Aviation), to diverting millions of tons of fast fashion from landfills (Sortile), and to helping millions of helping millions of community college learners successfully transfer and acquire four-year degrees (EdVisorly). These are just a few examples of the groundbreaking innovations that are emerging from this group of exceptional founders.

Each startup will receive $150,000 in non-dilutive cash awards, $100,000 in Google Cloud credits, and hands-on mentorship from Google experts across AI, sales and more to help build and scale their companies and innovate responsibly with AI.

This year marks the fifth year of the Google for Startups Founders Funds, which started in the United States. To date, the company has given more than $50 million dollars to more than 570 Black and Latino founders around the world. Those founders have gone on to raise more than $590 million in follow-on funding to continue scaling their businesses and AI solutions.

Here are this year’s 2024 Founders Fund recipient startups in the United States: