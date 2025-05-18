Google News

Google Signs Solar Energy Deal With energyRe

HOUSTON — energyRe, a developer of large-scale renewable energy projects, has signed an greement which allows Google to invest in and purchase Renewable Energy Credits (RECs) from a portfolio of more than 600 MW of new solar and solar with storage projects being developed by energyRe in South Carolina. This marks Google’s second collaboration with energyRe, which combined will enable over 1 GWac of new clean capacity to the grid.

This agreement supports both the region’s energy needs with locally sourced renewable energy, and Google’s commitment to achieving net-zero carbon emissions across its operations and value chain by 2030.

“Strengthening the grid by deploying more reliable and clean energy is crucial for supporting the digital infrastructure that businesses and individuals depend on,” said Amanda Peterson Corio, Head of Data Center Energy, Google. “Our collaboration with energyRe will help power our data centers and the broader economic growth of South Carolina.”

“This agreement is a milestone in energyRe’s mission to develop innovative and impactful clean energy solutions for the future,” said Miguel Prado, CEO of energyRe. “We’re honored to partner with Google to help advance their ambitious sustainability and decarbonization objectives while delivering dependable, locally sourced clean energy to meet growing energy demands.”

energyRe’s national portfolio includes development of large scale solar, high voltage transmission, onshore and offshore wind, distributed generation and storage assets in markets around the United States, creating projects that will improve reliability, lower costs for ratepayers and help meeting the rapidly rising demand for electricity.

