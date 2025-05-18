Man Arrested for Car Burglary in Starbucks Parking Lot

On May 6, at approximately 6:15 a.m., Livermore Police responded to a vehicle burglary in the Starbucks parking lot on Vasco Road. Witnesses stated the suspect had broken into a parked vehicle while the victim was inside the store and stole a backpack containing a wallet, cell phone, and electronics before driving off.

Witnesses provided a description of the suspect’s vehicle. Officers later learned the victim’s credit card had been used at a gas station in Livermore.

That same day, Livermore Police’s Criminal Investigations Bureau located the suspect’s vehicle in San Jose and, with the assistance of San Jose Police, served a search warrant at a nearby residence. Inside, officers recovered the victim’s stolen property, including her backpack, work badge, credit cards, wallet, and driver’s license. They also found numerous other credit cards believed to be stolen in additional vehicle burglaries across multiple jurisdictions.

The suspect, 35-year-old Kennith Robson of Modesto, was arrested and booked for auto burglary and fraudulent use of credit cards. Robson has an extensive criminal history involving theft and vehicle burglaries.