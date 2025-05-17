Apple News

Apple Adds Expert Resources to Maps

Posted on Author Editor Comment(0)

Apple Maps is making it easier for users to search and discover top-ranked restaurants, hotels, golf courses, and more, with the addition of rankings and insights from MICHELIN, The Infatuation and Golf Digest.

Users can now view and search for MICHELIN-starred, Green Star, and Bib Gourmand restaurants — along with MICHELIN Key hotels — starting in the U.S., with support for additional regions coming in the future. Soon, rankings and insights from The Infatuation and Golf Digest will also be added to Maps, with more expert sources to follow.

With this update, place cards will now reflect distinctions, descriptions, and images from expert sources. Additionally, for select hotels, users can now book directly from Maps, with the option to schedule restaurant reservations through MICHELIN and tee times through Supreme Golf coming soon.

“MICHELIN Guide, The Infatuation, and Golf Digest are leading industry experts that consumers rely on for finding the best restaurants, hotels, and golf courses, and we’re excited to bring their valuable insights and accolades to our users in Apple Maps,” said David Dorn, Apple’s senior director of Internet Software and Services Product. “These new integrations make Maps an even more useful and seamless resource for users to discover great new places whether in their hometown or traveling somewhere new.”

“We are pleased to bring MICHELIN Guide’s expertise to Apple Maps. The integration of MICHELIN Guide’s ratings, expert insights, and booking services into Apple Maps will significantly enhance global access to exceptional gastronomy and hospitality experiences,” said Gwendal Poullennec, MICHELIN Guide’s international director. “By bringing MICHELIN Guide’s restaurant and hotel distinctions into the Apple Maps app, we are providing travelers and food enthusiasts with easy and convenient access to MICHELIN’s curated recommendations and insights for their next memorable experience.”

“Apple and The Infatuation share a commitment to high-quality content — and we are thrilled to soon bring our authentic, relatable, and curated restaurant recommendations to Apple Maps,” said Paul Needham, CEO of The Infatuation. “It’s important for us to meet users where they are, and we know Apple Maps is a key part of their daily lives, making this integration a natural fit.”

“As the leading authority in golf course rankings and reviews, Golf Digest is proud to bring our trusted insights to Apple Maps,” said Meredith Bausback, Golf Digest’s vice president of Marketing & Audience Development. “This integration will soon empower golfers to discover and choose courses with the confidence that comes from decades of expert evaluation.”

To use this feature, users can leverage search filters in Maps and find places with these distinctions.

Editor
http://svdaily.com

Related Articles
News

Roku Signs Extension With Amazon Streaming Apps

Posted on Author Editor

SAN JOSE — Roku, Inc. announced it has reached a multi-year extension of its distribution agreement with Amazon to continue distributing their streaming video apps on its platform. Shares in Roku were up 6% on Monday following the news. The company released the following statement: “Roku and Amazon have reached a multi-year extension for their […]
News

NY Times CEO to Join Instacart Board

Posted on Author Editor

SAN FRANCISCO — Instacart, the nation’s leading supermarket delivery service, announced Meredith Kopit Levien and Lily Sarafan are joining the company’s Board of Directors. Kopit Levien (photo above) is the President and CEO of The New York Times Company, where she directs the overall business strategy of one of the nation’s top newspapers and leads […]
Netflix News

NFL to Stream Two Christmas Day Games

Posted on Author Editor

Netflix has an early Christmas gift for football fans — but it won’t fit under the tree. On Dec. 25, 2024, Netflix for the first time will stream two Christmas Day NFL games: the Super Bowl LVII-winning Kansas City Chiefs vs Pittsburgh Steelers and Baltimore Ravens vs. Houston Texans. Netflix has a three year deal […]