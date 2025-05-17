Apple Adds Expert Resources to Maps

Apple Maps is making it easier for users to search and discover top-ranked restaurants, hotels, golf courses, and more, with the addition of rankings and insights from MICHELIN, The Infatuation and Golf Digest.

Users can now view and search for MICHELIN-starred, Green Star, and Bib Gourmand restaurants — along with MICHELIN Key hotels — starting in the U.S., with support for additional regions coming in the future. Soon, rankings and insights from The Infatuation and Golf Digest will also be added to Maps, with more expert sources to follow.

With this update, place cards will now reflect distinctions, descriptions, and images from expert sources. Additionally, for select hotels, users can now book directly from Maps, with the option to schedule restaurant reservations through MICHELIN and tee times through Supreme Golf coming soon.

“MICHELIN Guide, The Infatuation, and Golf Digest are leading industry experts that consumers rely on for finding the best restaurants, hotels, and golf courses, and we’re excited to bring their valuable insights and accolades to our users in Apple Maps,” said David Dorn, Apple’s senior director of Internet Software and Services Product. “These new integrations make Maps an even more useful and seamless resource for users to discover great new places whether in their hometown or traveling somewhere new.”

“We are pleased to bring MICHELIN Guide’s expertise to Apple Maps. The integration of MICHELIN Guide’s ratings, expert insights, and booking services into Apple Maps will significantly enhance global access to exceptional gastronomy and hospitality experiences,” said Gwendal Poullennec, MICHELIN Guide’s international director. “By bringing MICHELIN Guide’s restaurant and hotel distinctions into the Apple Maps app, we are providing travelers and food enthusiasts with easy and convenient access to MICHELIN’s curated recommendations and insights for their next memorable experience.”

“Apple and The Infatuation share a commitment to high-quality content — and we are thrilled to soon bring our authentic, relatable, and curated restaurant recommendations to Apple Maps,” said Paul Needham, CEO of The Infatuation. “It’s important for us to meet users where they are, and we know Apple Maps is a key part of their daily lives, making this integration a natural fit.”

“As the leading authority in golf course rankings and reviews, Golf Digest is proud to bring our trusted insights to Apple Maps,” said Meredith Bausback, Golf Digest’s vice president of Marketing & Audience Development. “This integration will soon empower golfers to discover and choose courses with the confidence that comes from decades of expert evaluation.”

To use this feature, users can leverage search filters in Maps and find places with these distinctions.