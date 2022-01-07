Google News

Four Top Google Executives to Get Hefty Raises

Posted on Author Editor Comment(0)

Four top executives at Google are getting hefty pay raises in 2022 of at least $350,000 plus stock and bonuses according to a filing with the SEC.

On December 28, 2021, the Leadership Development and Compensation Committee of the Board of Directors of Alphabet Inc. (Google’s parent company) approved a new compensation arrangement for members of its senior executive team for 2022, including the following executive officers: Ruth Porat, Chief Financial Officer of Alphabet and Google; Prabhakar Raghavan, Senior Vice President, Google; Philipp Schindler, Senior Vice President, Chief Business Officer, Google; and Kent Walker, President, Global Affairs and Chief Legal Officer of Alphabet and Google.

Effective January 2022, the base salaries of each of Ms. Porat, Mr. Raghavan, Mr. Schindler, and Mr. Walker will be increased from $650,000 to $1,000,000.

Ms. Porat, Mr. Raghavan, Mr. Schindler, and Mr. Walker are all eligible to participate in a maximum $2,000,000 annual bonus program, based on contributions to Google’s performance against social and environmental goals for 2022. Actual bonus payouts will be reduced if target performance is not met.

In addition, the Board approved equity awards, which are expected to be granted on January 5, 2022, to each of Ms. Porat, Mr. Raghavan, Mr. Schindler, and Mr. Walker.

•Ms. Porat will be granted one tranche of performance stock units (“PSUs”) with a target value of $5,000,000, and one tranche of restricted stock units (“GSUs”) in the amount of $18,000,000.

•Mr. Raghavan will be granted one tranche of PSUs with a target value of $12,000,000, and one tranche of GSUs in the amount of $23,000,000.

•Mr. Schindler will be granted one tranche of PSUs with a target value of $12,000,000, and one tranche of GSUs in the amount of $23,000,000.

•Mr. Walker will be granted one tranche of PSUs with a target value of $5,000,000, and one tranche of GSUs in the amount of $18,000,000.

The target number of PSUs will be calculated by dividing the target value by the average closing price of Alphabet’s Class C capital stock during the month of December 2021 (the “Average Closing Price”). The PSUs will vest, if at all, based on the Total Shareholder Return (“TSR”) performance of Alphabet relative to the companies comprising the S&P 100 over a 2022-2024 performance period, subject to continued employment. Depending upon performance, the number of PSUs that vest will range from 0%-200% of target. Upon vesting, each PSU will entitle the grantee to receive one share of Alphabet’s Class C capital stock.

Editor
http://svdaily.com

Related Articles
Apple News

Target Expands Apple Shops to 36 Stores

Posted on Author Editor

Target says it is doubling the number of Apple at Target shop-in-shop stores this holiday— expanding from 17 to 36 stores — to offer guests more Apple products and accessories than ever before. However, Target has 1,915 stores nationwide so it’s just a small number of stores that will be staffed with Apple-trained Target Tech […]
News Real Estate

Median Home Price in U.S. Rises to Record $361,171

Posted on Author Editor

The median home sale price rose 14.6% year over year to a new all-time high of $361,171 during the four-week period ending December 26, according to a new report from real estate brokerage Redfin. This comes as the number of homes for sale fell to a record low. New listings and pending sales both dropped to their lowest […]
Netflix News

Netflix Launches Book Club, Web Series

Posted on Author Editor

Some of Netflix’s biggest hit shows originated from books, so the company decided to create the Netflix Book Club, a one-of-a-kind book club along with an online show hosted by actress Uzo Aduba. Readers around the world know what’s next in their TBR (to-be-read) list whenever Netflix announces its next adaptation because the hype is […]