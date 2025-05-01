Square Launches Point of Sale App

SAN FRANCISCO – Square has launched the new Square Point of Sale app – its next-generation software that brings the company’s commerce and payments functionality into a single app that sellers can personalize to meet the complex needs of their business.

Sixteen years ago, Square launched its very first mobile card reader and point of sale app to enable any seller to accept digital payments – beginning a journey to empower businesses to thrive in the economy. Through the years, Square partnered with sellers and offered industry-specific software products – Square for Restaurants, Square for Retail, Square Appointments, and Square Invoices – to not only sell from anywhere, but eliminate the many points of friction that come with managing and expanding a business – from creating complex restaurant menus to managing inventory to offering service waitlists, and much more.

Today, the business world has changed, and Square’s sellers continue to evolve. More than four million sellers now trust Square to run every aspect of their business, enabling them to grow while keeping focus on their craft. They’re diversifying their business to reach new customers, create new revenue streams, and connect to their communities in entirely new ways. Breweries are becoming full service restaurants and retailers. Spas are selling home goods and subscription services. With the new Square Point of Sale, all of Square’s power and innovation is now available in one single app – making it easier for sellers to discover the tools that are right for their business and expand their features as they grow. From our testing, we found that feature discovery and usage among new sellers grew nearly 80% from the rate on the previous Square POS experience.

“We opened two weeks before the pandemic began in 2020, and we’ve been pivoting and expanding ever since. We started as a plant retailer, expanded into home goods, then added the cafe and the barbershop, and now also host workshops and events,” said Lorena Cortez, founder and co-owner of The Mellow, a mercantile, cafe, barbershop, and events space with locations in San Francisco’s Mission, Haight, and Union Square districts. “The new Square Point of Sale makes it easy to manage it all, flow between operations, and deliver a great experience. We have a lot of inventory to manage, and Square makes it easy so our team can receive shipment and expedite our ability to get product on the floor. When it comes to selling, whether a customer is getting a beverage or a haircut or a plant, using Square tools lets us focus on the conversation and building a connection.”

The power and ease of Square Point of Sale resides in its modes – easy-to-understand feature sets, purpose-built for each industry, to give sellers a personalized POS experience that instantly sets them up with the right tools for their business. Sellers can easily add modes to expand their sales capabilities with no limitations on growth, while Square can now ship new features to more sellers at a faster rate. There are currently seven modes available on Square’s platform, offering unique technology and feature needs even within verticals:

Three Food & Beverage modes let sellers choose highly tailored solutions for their needs: Quick Service mode: Accelerates counter-service operations through intuitive modifier workflows and multi-channel menu management, ensuring swift and accurate order fulfillment at high-volume establishments. Full Service mode: Streamlines complex dining operations with intelligent check management, sophisticated coursing capabilities, and customizable floor plans. Bar mode: Combines smart pre-authorization features with conversational modifier inputs to keep drinks flowing and tabs properly managed throughout busy nights.

Retail mode: Handles complex inventory management, varied pricing structures, and multi-location operations to power modern retail businesses.

Handles complex inventory management, varied pricing structures, and multi-location operations to power modern retail businesses. Bookings mode: Seamlessly integrates scheduling, client management, and payment processing into one intuitive system for beauty and wellness businesses.

Seamlessly integrates scheduling, client management, and payment processing into one intuitive system for beauty and wellness businesses. Services mode: Simplifies invoice management, estimates, and on-the-go payments for businesses that operate beyond traditional storefronts, like catering and home repair.

Simplifies invoice management, estimates, and on-the-go payments for businesses that operate beyond traditional storefronts, like catering and home repair. Standard mode: Square’s classic point-of-sale experience offers ultimate flexibility through its personalizable interface and versatile features.

“Square Point of Sale is an all-in-one product that recognizes sellers’ needs are not one-size-fits all,” said Willem Ave, Head of Product for Square. “Businesses today have to be resilient, and able to adapt when new challenges – and opportunities – present themselves. With our new app, sellers can do just that – they don’t have to choose between breadth or depth; they can have both with Square. We’re also able to build innovative new features for sellers of all types and sizes even faster, with less overhead than required for maintaining many separate tools. We can deliver specialized software experiences for unique use cases and complex industries, while maintaining the ease-of-use sellers, their employees, and their customers expect from Square. Running a business is complex, and we make it streamlined and simple, so sellers can spend more time focused on their craft, customers, and communities.”

Already, Square is showing how seamlessly it can add additional features and value to its Point of Sale app; it will introduce new platform enhancements and modes features in the inaugural Square Releases on May 13.