Rembrand Lands $23 Million Series A

PALO ALTO — Rembrand, a developer of In-Scene Media and Virtual Product Placement technology, has raised $23 million in Series A financing to expand and fuel the already rapid growth of the company. The round was led by super{set} and included participation from The Trade Desk and Naver D2SF plus existing investors such as BOLD, the corporate venture capital fund of L’Oréal; Greycroft and others.

Rembrand has secured investment from key players across the advertising ecosystem, including advertisers, platforms, media companies, and talent agencies. The investment further solidifies Rembrand’s position as the leading company driving the creation and growth of In-Scene Media and Virtual Product Placement across all video formats, including the rapidly expanding Connected TV (CTV) market.

“We are thrilled to have the backing of such a distinguished group of investors,” said Omar Tawakol, Rembrand CEO and co-founder. “This funding will enable us to accelerate our growth, expand our team, and continue to innovate our technology platform to meet the evolving needs of advertisers and content owners across the broader video marketplace.”

Rembrand’s AI-powered technology seamlessly integrates brands into video content, providing a non-intrusive and engaging advertising experience for viewers. The company’s platform offers a range of benefits for advertisers, including increased brand awareness, improved engagement, and access to premium video inventory with longer time-on-screen and additional ways of generating attention using AI tools.

Tom Chavez, Co-Founder and General Partner at super{set} added, “Rembrand is at the forefront of a major shift utilizing AI in advertising, and we are excited to partner with them as they scale their business and transform the way brands connect with consumers.”

