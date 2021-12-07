eBay Awards $10,000 Grants to 50 Businesses

SAN JOSE — eBay Inc. has named 50 recipients of its second annual Up & Running Grant program, which was created to support small businesses with funding and business development resources.

This year’s list of 50 US winners includes sellers from 25 states across motors, electronics, fashion, beauty, collectibles and more. Each will receive $10,000 to re-invest in their businesses plus customized access to training resources and mentorship.

“eBay is committed to helping sellers succeed, and we designed the Up & Running Grant program to fuel their growth,” said Andrea Stairs, CMO and VP of Seller Community. “Recipients are able to use funds and resources to increase inventory, adjust their business model, or hire more employees. Cultivating small businesses is embedded in the eBay DNA, and we continue to provide the crucial tools to help entrepreneurs thrive.”

On eBay, 80% of all items sold are from a small business, and, in the past year, small businesses grew 27% on the marketplace (US). The 2021 grant recipients sell in categories like sneakers, luxury watches, handbags, trading cards, comics, electronics, sports equipment, motors and more.

The 50 grant recipients are listed below:

Through Hello Alice, all grant recipients are enrolled in an online community of similar businesses for peer-to-peer networking and will also have access to their business center.