eBay Awards $10,000 Grants to 50 Businesses

SAN JOSE — eBay Inc. has named 50 recipients of its second annual Up & Running Grant program, which was created to support small businesses with funding and business development resources.

This year’s list of 50 US winners includes sellers from 25 states across motors, electronics, fashion, beauty, collectibles and more. Each will receive $10,000 to re-invest in their businesses plus customized access to training resources and mentorship.

“eBay is committed to helping sellers succeed, and we designed the Up & Running Grant program to fuel their growth,” said Andrea Stairs, CMO and VP of Seller Community. “Recipients are able to use funds and resources to increase inventory, adjust their business model, or hire more employees. Cultivating small businesses is embedded in the eBay DNA, and we continue to provide the crucial tools to help entrepreneurs thrive.”

On eBay, 80% of all items sold are from a small business, and, in the past year, small businesses grew 27% on the marketplace (US). The 2021 grant recipients sell in categories like sneakers, luxury watches, handbags, trading cards, comics, electronics, sports equipment, motors and more.

The 50 grant recipients are listed below:

Seller

Business

Location

Jude Lugo

17 Entre LLC DBA J&L Making a Difference

Flower Mound, TX

Lawrence Njuguna

3N Group LLC

Bowie, MD

Adam Hathaway

Advanced Manufacturing Supply, LLC

Westbrook, ME

Jake Mallerdino

Altumitseller

Pewaukee, WI

Anna Packer

Annaesthetic Miscellany LLC

Flowery Branch, GA

Nila Siok

Appealing Signs

Elk Grove Village, IL

Kristina Compton

Auto Parts Puller

Scotland Neck, NC

Katelyn Huffine

Beauty On Point

Lawton, OK

Robin Thomas

Books With Character

Landenberg, PA

Brandon Bergholz

Bravo Charlies Kicks & Customs

Ashland, OH

Jacqueline Green

Brendan Reid Imaging

Frankfort, KY

Vince Kachatorian

Countryroadautoparts

Glendale, CA

Dave Cole

Crazy4Pickleball

St. George, UT

Jill Norton

Dragon Tail Resale

Saint Charles, IL

Sandy Herrera

Elias Collectibles LLC

New York, NY

Eric Sim

EVS Trading Company LLC

San Francisco, CA

John Fetchko

FarFetched Cards LLC

Irwin, PA

Maria Victoria Cerdenia

Gift Ko LLC

Washington, D.C.

Shahrad Mohebbi

Global Online Retail Inc.

Katy, TX

Jeff Lee

Halo Custom Guitars, Inc.

Cupertino, CA

Lorri Rathz

Jan’s Jewelry Junction

Ventura, CA

Patricia Snead

Jetsetglam

Henderson, NV

Fal Upton

Kindred Commerce LLC

Tampa, FL

Maykau Yang

KraZGifz, LLC

Brooklyn Park, MN

Jeremy Maddox

Left/ Right Liquidations, LLC

Morgantown, WV

Kathleen McNamara

Lola Frocks

San Francisco, CA

Saini Kannan

Nandaimo

Irvine, CA

Sunghyo Lee

Newdelphe LLC

Fairfield, CT

Rachid Saint Jean

Nismopar Inc.

Orlando, FL

Michael Payne Jr.

Northwest Decalz

Yelm, WA

David Jordan

Nostalgics Online

Belton, MO

Nhan Phan

NP Galleria LLC

Chicago, IL

Shannon Hoolihan

Parts At Your Door, LLC

Belleville, IL

Jacob Pendleton

Pendleton Group, LLC

Dothan, AL

Sasha Wood

Prayz

Pullman, WA

Lorie Wuttke

Remember When LLC

Delevan, WI

Ian Roberts

Remote Wholesalers, LLC

New York, NY

Serena Coleman

Riff Raff Resale

Sandy, UT

Rhonda Abraham

Ronnie’s Closet 2 LLC

Windermere, FL

Alex Carrera

Save A Suit Inc.

Bethel, CT

Shari Smith

Shari Sells, LLC

Erie, CO

John Agnello

Snap Goes My Cap

Brooklyn, NY

Tamara Baker

Sneaker Solecial & Everyday Kicks

Lyman, SC

Carlos Solis

stuff-4-lessllc

Pomona, CA

Margaret Sommers

The Ladies Room Inc.

Lombard, IL

Richard Benedetti

the TAG hut/MyWatchCare

Saint Petersburg, FL

Jennifer Walker

Theory Comics

Rye, CO

Rosalia Villa

Thrifting Babe

Ventura, CA

Marcus Binion

Urban ReinVintage

Washington, D.C.

Waylen Hunsucker

Way Motor Works

Atlanta, GA

Through Hello Alice, all grant recipients are enrolled in an online community of similar businesses for peer-to-peer networking and will also have access to their business center.

