Metaforms Grabs $9 Million Round

SAN FRANCISCO — The market research boom is creating an unexpected casualty: the agencies themselves. In an industry where clients expect faster turnarounds, competitive pricing, and diverse capabilities, agencies are turning down work – not for lack of interest, but because outdated operational systems keep them from meeting client expectations. Metaforms, a startup born from this bottleneck, is helping research teams scale without burning out. The company has landed a $9 million Series A to expand its AI infrastructure platform and accelerate adoption across the $130 billion global research industry.

The round was led by Peak XV Partners (formerly Sequoia India), with participation from Nexus Venture Partners and Together Fund. It brings Metaforms’ total funding to just over $10 million and will be used to grow the team, expand into new workflows like report generation and voice-based research, and deepen integrations with tools like Decipher, SPSS, and Confirmit.

“We’re thrilled to partner with Akshat and Arjun as they reimagine what a market research agency could look like in an AI-first world. Metaforms is scaling rapidly, by enabling some of the largest research agencies globally to automate workflows such as survey programming and data processing through their suite of AI agents.” Shailendra Singh, MD, Peak XV

When a global brand like a shoe company wants to make critical decisions about how to market it’s new pair of shoes in a geography it has never ventured into before. It engages a market research agency to figure out lifestyle habits and cultural perceptions of a population. For this the agency has to recruit a target population, design a research study, convert the survey questions into an online link, clean the data for fraud, do in-person interviews, combine all the data to finally make a presentation.

Metaforms builds AI agents designed to work within research agencies’ existing workflows, automating the manual processes that limit capacity and erode margins. Instead of replacing research expertise, the platform acts as a force multiplier: turning questionnaires into survey code, flagging bad data before it breaks a project, coordinating panel vendors, and tracking quotas across complex multi-country studies.

Founded in 2022 by Akshat Tyagi and Arjun S, Metaforms was born out of a personal pain point. As early-stage founders, they struggled to access professional market research. The problem wasn’t demand – it was bandwidth. So Akshat and Arjun set out to build software that gave agencies a way to do more with what they already have.

“Our goal is simple: help great research teams spend less time firefighting and more time doing the work that actually matters,” said Akshat Tyagi, co-founder and CEO of Metaforms. “When you automate the grunt work, you make high-quality research more accessible to more companies.”

Since launching commercially just six months ago, Metaforms has signed four of the world’s top twenty research agencies, including Strat7, one of the largest market research agencies globally. The platform now processes over 1,000 surveys per month, and serves Fortune 500 companies. Every customer that started with a single AI agent has expanded to adopt additional ones, achieving a 100% expansion rate.