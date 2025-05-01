Governor Says Over 3,200 Stolen Vehicles Recovered in Bay Area

Governor Gavin Newsom announced the ongoing joint law enforcement operation in the Bay Area has resulted in recovering 3,217 stolen vehicles, arresting 1,823 individuals, and confiscating 170 illicit firearms since the operation’s launch in February 2024.

“Month after month, officers have worked hand-in-hand with their local counterparts across the Bay Area to protect our communities from bad actors. I’m proud of the CHP’s diligent work to get dangerous guns off our streets and recover stolen vehicles.” – Governor Gavin Newsom

In 2025 alone, officers have made 398 arrests, recovered 614 stolen cars, and seized 30 firearms. The enhanced operation in the region places additional California Highway Patrol (CHP) personnel to help take down property theft and violent crime, including gun violence. The CHP’s operation adds special law enforcement units on the ground and in the air — targeting sideshow activities and stolen vehicles.

CHP’s support in Oakland began in February 2024. In July 2024, Governor Newsom announced an additional surge, quadrupling the number of shifts CHP officers worked in the region. This was in addition to the installation of a network of 480 high-tech cameras in the East Bay, which includes 190 on state highways and 290 in the city of Oakland. This camera network allows law enforcement agencies to identify vehicle attributes beyond license plate numbers, enabling the CHP, local law enforcement, and allied agencies to search for vehicles suspected to be linked to crimes and receive real-time alerts about their movement.

Overall, the cameras have aided law enforcement in numerous investigations and, most recently, led to the arrest of a road rage shooting suspect in March 2025 in San Bernardino.