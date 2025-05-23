Intuit Shares Rise on Strong Earnings

MOUNTAIN VIEW — Financial company Intuit Inc., maker of TurboTax, Credit Karma, QuickBooks, and Mailchimp, announced strong results for the third quarter of fiscal 2025, which ended April 30. Shares were up 8% during Friday trading.

“We have exceptional momentum with outstanding performance across our platform. We’re redefining what’s possible with AI by becoming a one-stop shop of AI-agents and AI-enabled human experts to fuel the success of consumers and small and mid-market businesses,” said Sasan Goodarzi, Intuit’s chief executive officer. “We had an outstanding year in tax, including a significant acceleration in TurboTax Live revenue growth as we disrupt the assisted tax category.”

For the third quarter, Intuit:

Grew total revenue to $7.8 billion, up 15 percent.

Increased Consumer Group revenue to $4.0 billion, up 11 percent.

Grew Global Business Solutions Group revenue to $2.8 billion, up 19 percent; grew Online Ecosystem revenue to $2.1 billion, up 20 percent.

Increased Credit Karma revenue to $579 million, up 31 percent.

Grew ProTax Group revenue to $278 million, up 9 percent.

For the full fiscal year, Intuit expects: