San Mateo Breaks Ground on New Playground

SAN MATEO – The City of San Mateo broke ground on a new Central Park Playground, which will feature a reimagined play area for children of all ages and abilities.

The occasion was marked by the presence of local dignitaries, with ceremonial shovels turned by City Councilmembers, City staff and preschool children from the city’s Building Blocks Preschool Program—symbolizing a bright future for this highly anticipated project, which the City aims to complete by late 2026 to early 2027.

The announcement came on the heels of the March 3 City Council meeting, where Council awarded a construction contract to Suarez & Munoz Construction, Inc. for $8.5 million to renovate the playground. Suarez & Munoz Construction, Inc. was selected from four prequalified perspective construction companies following the competitive bid phase which began in July 2024.

The concept behind the new playground is Adventure Village, a magical, forest-inspired space for imaginative play and will feature a magical, forest-inspired space designed for imaginative play. Designed to fit seamlessly into the park’s majestic tree canopy, the area will feature an elaborately themed woodland village play area, interactive musical play features, a shaded picnic area, as well as a new restroom building to serve the playground and surrounding amenities.

This engaging playground design concept was created by RRM Design Group, following extensive community outreach. “We wanted to make sure the community’s input was reflected in the project,” said King Leong, project manager. “People wanted a safe, fun, and welcoming i playground that felt connected to nature, and we’re excited to bring that vision to life.”

Plans for the space include an accessible raised boardwalk and bridge thoughtfully designed to welcome people of all ages and abilities to engage their senses and enjoy the view. The playground will also offer a diverse array of play types including spinning, climbing and sliding; and will include additional sensory activities such as a tactile sand area and a very fun dance chime play feature. At the heart of the playground, will be a central plaza encouraging family interaction,with plenty of shade and seating for caregivers.

“We are thrilled to begin the construction of the Central Park playground, taking another very impactful step forward with the Central Park Master Plan,” said Joanne Magrini, director of the City of San Mateo Parks and Recreation Department. “The new playground will be so much more than a simple amenity. It will serve as a welcoming place for children to play and explore, a community space where families come together, and a true centerpiece of the park where memories are made for years to come.”

Funding for the project will come from previously approved Parks and Recreation Revenue Fund budget allocations, contributions from Measure S, the General Fund and a donation from the San Mateo City Parks and Recreation Foundation in honor of Parks and Recreation Director Sheila Canzian’s retirement.

The construction is projected to last approximately 18 to 24 months.