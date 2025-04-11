Nuro Valued at $6 Billion With Ongoing Series E Round

MOUNTAIN VIEW — Nuro, Inc. , a developer of autonomous driving technology, has raised $106 million so far in its ongoing Series E funding round, which values the company at $6 billion.

The round includes participation from new and returning investors, as well as strategic partners. Investors include funds and accounts advised by T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc., Fidelity Management & Research Company, Tiger Global Management, Greylock Partners, and XN LP. Details about participating strategic investors will be included in an upcoming partnerships announcement.

The raise underscores investor confidence in Nuro’s proven autonomy platform and its licensing-driven business model. With more than eight years of development and four years of real-world deployments in California and Texas, Nuro is one of the few companies to have successfully deployed driverless technology at city scale with no safety driver.

By licensing its vehicle-agnostic, cost-effective technology, Nuro enables integration across commercial fleets, robotaxis, and personal vehicles—opening up broad applications for its AI-first self-driving system.

“We’re excited to see strong investor enthusiasm for our Series E,” said Jiajun Zhu, co-founder and CEO of Nuro. “Our technology, years of experience with driver-out Level 4 deployments, and focus on licensing uniquely position us to help automakers, mobility platforms, and commercial fleets accelerate their autonomy roadmaps.”

The round brings Nuro’s total funding to $2.2 billion to date. The Series E funding will support Nuro’s next phase of growth—scaling its AI-based technology platform and advancing commercial partnerships. The company will share details on additional Series E participants in the coming weeks.