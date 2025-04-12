Groundcover Raises $35 Million Series B

SAN FRANCISCO — Groundcover, an eBPF-driven observability platform for modern architectures, has raised $35 Million in Series B funding led by Zeev Ventures with follow-up participation from Angular Ventures, Heavybit, and Jibe Ventures. This brings the company’s total funding to $60 Million USD, which will be used to aggressively expand in the USA, where it has seen success replacing legacy observability solutions such as Datadog, New Relic, Grafana Cloud and others.

“Our platform offers much better coverage and value than the legacy application monitoring solutions that have been around for over a decade,” said Shahar Azulay, CEO and Co-Founder of groundcover. “We are the only solution built with eBPF at the forefront from day one, and we are now pioneering the ‘bring your own cloud’ approach to observability that enables organizations to keep their data on premise while maintaining all of the benefits of the SaaS experience.”

Groundcover is the world’s first “Bring Your Own Cloud” (BYOC) observability solution, redefining the architecture of a modern observability platform by enabling customers to host their observability data on-prem, while still being fully managed by groundcover. This one of a kind approach is the X-factor behind groundcover’s velocity, maximizing the security and privacy needs of customers, while unlocking coverage tradeoffs with unlimited data, and providing a full observability suite with a simple, predictable pricing model. groundcover also utilizes eBPF to collect observability data straight from the Linux kernel, providing engineers with super-granular visibility into their entire environment including traces, application-level metrics, infrastructure performance and application logs.

“groundcover is fundamentally reshaping the observability landscape. With its eBPF-driven platform and ‘Bring Your Own Cloud’ approach, it’s setting a new standard for depth of observability, cost efficiency, and security,” said Oren Zev, Founder of Zeev Ventures. “As the industry continues to shift to richer experiences, such as AI, around observability data, groundcover with its unique and modern architecture is positioned to outpace legacy solutions and dominate the space.”

Today, groundcover has 60 employees, has grown over 500% in ARR since last year, and is investing heavily in big partnerships including AWS, GCP and others. Their modern observability platform is used by hundreds of enterprises, ranging from fast-growing technology companies to the Fortune 100.

Dozens of these customers have successfully migrated off of Datadog and onto the groundcover platform. groundcover’s new migration service powered by AI helps heal the pains of vendor lock-in and unwanted legacy stickiness, quickly migrating monitors, dashboards, and data from Datadog over to groundcover.

“With Datadog, we were paying for both infrastructure and observability, effectively doubling costs,” said Alex Nauda, CTO of Nobl9. “With groundcover, we host it ourselves and define our own retention policies – no more expensive SaaS markups, unexpected overages, or forced data deletions due to cost limits.”