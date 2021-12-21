News

Palo Alto Home Burglarized, Car Stolen

Posted on Author Editor Comment(0)

Palo Alto police are investigating a burglary of an occupied home that occurred earlier this month, where the unknown suspect also stole the resident’s car.

On Thursday, December 9, 2021, at about 10:12 a.m., the Palo Alto dispatch center received a call reporting a residential burglary and vehicle theft that had occurred earlier that morning at a home in the 2300 block of Middlefield Road.

The victim, a woman in her sixties, reported that she had gone to bed at about 3:30 a.m. and had noticed that her car was parked in her driveway at that time.  At about 9:30 a.m., the victim went downstairs and discovered the rear door to her home was open.  She saw that some closet doors were left open as well, and that her desktop computer had been unplugged.  She then noticed that her car was no longer in the driveway, that the car keys were missing, and that a digital camera was gone as well.

The investigation revealed that the unknown suspect had entered the home via the rear door, which had been left unlocked.  A check of neighboring homes for any available surveillance footage revealed that the victim’s vehicle was driven out of her driveway at 6:35 a.m.  There is no available description of the suspect at this time.

The stolen vehicle is a light blue 2001 Toyota Prius with several bumper stickers on the rear bumper.  As of the date and time of this release, the vehicle has not been located.

Residential burglaries of occupied homes are rare in Palo Alto, despite another one being reported on Saturday, November 27.  This is the fourth such case in 2021.  Detectives are investigating, but have no information connecting any of the crimes with one another.

Most residential burglars commit their crimes during the day, when homes are more likely to be unoccupied and the chance of a confrontation with a resident are correspondingly reduced.  If you have a side yard gate, police recommend putting a lock on it to prevent easy unauthorized access to your property.  Police also recommend securing all windows and doors overnight.  If you choose to hide a key outside your residence in the event you ever get locked out, recognize that involves a potential risk; as an alternative, consider leaving a spare house key with a trusted neighbor.

Editor
http://svdaily.com

Related Articles
News

Massive Outage Hits Facebook, Instagram, Whatsapp

Posted on Author Editor

If you’ve been trying to view your Facebook or Instagram feed, you’ve been out of luck most of the day. One of the world’s largest Internet services has been down for over three hours. Facebook, which also owns Instagram and Whatsapp, has seen its websites and apps go down since around 8:37 am Pacific time […]
News

TaskHuman Lands $9.5 Million Series A

Posted on Author Editor

PALO ALTO — TaskHuman, a 1:1 digital coaching platform, has raised $9.5 million in Series A funding. The Series A round was led by USVP with participation from new investors Madrona Venture Group and RingCentral Ventures, along with existing investor Impact Venture Capital. Prominent angel investors include Baron Davis (2x NBA All Star), Sanjay Mehrotra […]
News Real Estate

Silicon Valley Median Home Price at $1.25 Million

Posted on Author Editor

SANTA CLARA — New housing data shows 2021’s feverish home sales pace broke a yearly record in October, even as fall sales activity followed steadier seasonal patterns. With last month marking the eighth straight month of buyers snatching up homes more quickly than the fastest pace in previous years and fewer new sellers entering the market than […]