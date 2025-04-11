SeafoodAI Receives Investment From NEC X

PALO ALTO — NEC X, the Silicon Valley venture studio backed by Japan’s NEC Corporation, has announced a strategic investment in SeafoodAI, an innovative startup revolutionizing sustainable seafood with real-time biometric data and AI-powered traceability. The announcement coincides with SeafoodAI’s graduation from NEC X’s Elev X! Ignite program.

The amount invested was not disclosed.

SeafoodAI addresses the seafood industry’s $50 billion in annual losses due to outdated, manual processes that hinder compliance, traceability and efficiency—starting with the crab fisheries sector, valued globally at $11.5 billion. Leveraging AI-powered biometric scanning technology, SeafoodAI’s flagship solution, CrabScan360, automates crab measurement, sorting and data recording, replacing error-prone manual processes. This transformative solution significantly enhances traceability, simplifies regulatory compliance and delivers precise operational insights to stakeholders across the supply chain.

Leading retailers, including Whole Foods, Walmart and Costco, have committed to exclusively selling sustainably certified seafood by 2027 or earlier. SeafoodAI’s innovative approach enables fisheries and processors to achieve verifiable sustainability certifications rapidly, efficiently and at scale, meeting the growing demand for transparent seafood sourcing.

“Seafood sustainability is no longer optional; it’s imperative,” said Rob Terry, CEO and Founder of SeafoodAI. “With CrabScan360, we’re digitizing what was once a manual, labor-intensive process—bringing accuracy, transparency and trust directly to the seafood industry. The strategic investment and technical expertise from NEC X significantly accelerate our ability to drive meaningful change across seafood supply chains.”

NEC X’s Elev X! Ignite program provides early-stage startups with strategic guidance, cutting-edge technology access and business resources to drive innovation. SeafoodAI directly leveraged NEC X’s expertise in image recognition and artificial intelligence, rapidly advancing its technology during the program as part of cohort Batch 9.

“SeafoodAI represents the impactful innovation that NEC X is committed to nurturing,” said Shintaro Matsumoto, CEO of NEC X. “Their biometric scanning technology unlocks new value across seafood supply chains by addressing global challenges with scalable, AI-driven solutions. We’re excited to support SeafoodAI’s journey toward redefining seafood supply chain standards.”

SeafoodAI has launched a beta of its field scanner, is rapidly advancing its digital logbook and is adapting its scanner for aquaculture in collaboration with the University of Mississippi. A graduate of Techstars’ Water Tech and Sustainability cohort, SeafoodAI is also part of Blue Swell’s Sea Ahead program and is working with partners like Hyperion to enhance its AI-powered seafood scanner for factory automation.

SeafoodAI is actively collaborating with leading certification bodies and seafood industry stakeholders, including Aruna, ASIC and Where Food Comes From, to implement digital verification solutions.

Beyond hardware, SeafoodAI is building a scalable data infrastructure—laying the groundwork for a trusted digital verification marketplace that connects harvesters, processors, regulators and retailers with real-time, actionable data. The startup is also expanding its biometric scanning innovations to additional seafood markets such as tuna, salmon and shrimp. It is in pilot discussions with government agencies and recently won the Open Sphere Startup Awards 2024.

SeafoodAI generates revenue through a hybrid model of hardware sales and recurring SaaS subscriptions, supporting long-term growth across the $12B seafood tech market.