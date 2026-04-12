Luminai Lands $38 Million Series B

SAN FRANCISCO — Luminai, an AI-native enterprise automation platform built for healthcare operations, has closed a $38 million Series B funding round, bringing total capital raised to $60 million. The round was led by Peak XV Partners (formerly Sequoia India & Southeast Asia), with participation from new investor Define Ventures and continued backing from existing investors, including General Catalyst and Y Combinator.

The new funding will be used to expand product capabilities, grow Luminai’s engineering and deployment teams, and support additional enterprise customers as demand continues to grow for reliable, scalable AI-driven automation.

“What stands out about Luminai is their platform approach to a historically fragmented problem. While most vendors optimize individual tasks and point solutions, Luminai is building the intelligent orchestration layer that will define how healthcare operations function in the future,” said Shailendra Singh, Managing Partner at Peak XV Partners. “Their engineering rigor and customer-embedded execution model position them to become foundational infrastructure as health systems fundamentally rethink how operational work gets done.”

Across the industry, provider organizations are contending with fragmented information flows, aging technology stacks, and labor-intensive processes that introduce cost, delay and risk. Administrative activity is estimated to account for up to 25% of total healthcare spending. Much of that burden is driven by work that spans disconnected systems and depends on manual interpretation of unstructured information. In response, many organizations are moving beyond narrow point solutions toward adaptable platforms that can support a range of high-impact use cases over time.

“Healthcare’s administrative functions operate as a massive, manual coordination layer. Encoding that work into software has historically been difficult because workflows span systems and point solutions, depend on unstructured inputs, and require embedded business and clinical context at every step,” said Kesava Kirupa Dinakaran, Founder and CEO of Luminai. “Recent advances in AI have made it possible to handle that complexity directly – not just automate isolated tasks, but execute full workflows reliably. Luminai is building the AI-native platform designed for the realities of large health systems, one that learns from operational context and improves as conditions evolve. This round enables us to scale that foundation to meet the growing demand of our health system partners.”

The company brings together applied AI talent with experience from organizations such as Palantir, Cruise, Google, Coinbase and Brex, alongside healthcare operators and product leaders from Epic, Banner Health and other large-scale care delivery and health IT environments. This blend of technical depth and operational expertise allows Luminai’s forward deployed teams to design and deploy end-to-end workflow automation that is technically robust and grounded in the realities of regulated, high-stakes operational settings.

Luminai’s platform is built for the structural complexity of health system operations. Rather than relying on brittle integrations or task-specific bots, it applies healthcare-trained AI to interpret unstructured inputs, generate reliable intelligence and coordinate end-to-end processes across areas such as access, revenue cycle, compliance, and other administrative functions.