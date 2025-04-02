Opsera Raises $20 Million Series B

SAN FRANCISCO — Opsera, an AI-Powered DevOps platform used by Fortune 1000 companies, has raised $20 million in Series B funding, led by Prosperity7 with participation from Hitachi Ventures. The funding culminates a breakout year with several product releases that position Opsera as one of the market’s most flexible and intelligent AI-powered DevOps platforms for all apps and teams.

The company says recent accomplishments include signing key industry partnerships with GitHub, Microsoft, AWS, and Databricks, reporting 200% revenue growth since raising Series A+, and adding several key Fortune 1000 customers.

The DevOps industry is undergoing a seismic shift driven by AI-driven automation, security integration, and the need for rapid, reliable software delivery. Organizations now prioritize AI Agentic approaches — systems where autonomous AI agents optimize workflows, predict risks, and self-heal infrastructure — to stay competitive. Opsera is pioneering Agentic AI to reshape DevOps workflows, enabling software engineering teams to move beyond static automation toward adaptive, intelligent orchestration. Traditional DevOps automation focuses on predefined workflows, but Opsera’s AI-driven approach introduces autonomous AI agents that dynamically analyze, adapt and optimize software delivery in real-time.

These AI agents, embedded within Opsera’s AI-Powered DevOps platform, act as intelligent copilots that continuously monitor and enhance software delivery processes and the pipelines. By learning from developer interactions and activities, pipeline executions, release flows and operational bottlenecks, these agents proactively recommend optimizations, automate complex decision-making, and self-correct inefficiencies across the software delivery lifecycle.

“At Opsera, we are redefining what’s possible in DevOps with our AI-powered DevOps Platform for all teams, powered by Agentic AI, and the momentum we’re seeing is a direct reflection of the value we’re delivering to our customers,” said Kumar Chivukula, CEO of Opsera. “We are grateful to Prosperity7, Hitachi Ventures and existing investors (Clear Ventures, Felicis Ventures, Taiwania Capital, Alumni Ventures) for supporting our vision to empower organizations to achieve unprecedented agility, reliability, and automated security remediation in their DevSecOps pipelines. With Opsera Unified Insights, customers gain the deepest and most intuitive metrics across ‘Code to Cloud’ – Copilot, DevEx, DORA, Security, Quality, GitHub Advanced Security and more – to instrument the software development cycle and to improve developer productivity and experience significantly.”

“Opsera’s AI-powered DevOps platform has completely redefined how we approach DevOps,” said Brad Bell, CIO of Qualys. “Opsera has eliminated the friction of custom builds needed to support our complex SaaS platforms. What used to take weeks of manual effort now happens in hours, accelerating software delivery by 80% and unlocking new levels of productivity and agility. Simply put, Opsera empowers us to innovate faster and operate smarter.”

“Opsera’s powerful AI-powered DevOps platform offers forward-leaning software development organizations a game-changing boost in developer productivity and global insights across the entire software lifecycle,” said Abhishek Shukla, Managing Director of Prosperity7. “Their partnerships with GitHub, Databricks and AWS are opening new use cases that will continue to drive accelerating growth, which was a very compelling story that gave us confidence to lead this Series B round.”

“Opsera has gone from strength to strength over the past four and a half years since our initial seed investment,” said Rajeev Madhavan, Managing Director of Clear Ventures. “Our original thesis that the DevOps category was ripe for modernization and consolidation has borne out. Opsera continues to innovate and add exciting functionality to its AI-powered DevOps Platform for All – including AI Agentic capabilities, global insights for Generative AI tools like GitHub Copilot, Amazon Q, and Cursor, as well as CI/CD orchestration for all apps and teams.”