San Francisco Police Arrest Three for Retail Thefts

On 02/03/2025, San Francisco Police officers began investigating a series of organized retail crimes that occurred at a business located on the unit block of Embarcadero Street and the 2000 block of Union Street. Officers were advised that three suspects had stolen merchandise from the businesses. Through further investigation, officers discovered that the suspects involved in the incident were involved in additional retail burglaries throughout the Bay Area.

On 02/20/2025, the same suspects were involved in another retail theft at a business near the 2100 block of Union Street using a vehicle.

The Real Time Investigation Center (RTIC) assisted with the investigations and identified the vehicle that was utilized in the commission of the crime, and a felony want was placed on the car.

On 02/24/2025, the Pittsburg Police Department located the vehicle and detained two occupants, identified as Andrea Glaser and Saiyon Carpenter. A firearm was also located and seized as evidence. Glaser and Carpenter were placed under arrest and booked into San Francisco County Jail.

Investigators assigned to the Strategic Investigation Unit (SIU) identified a third suspect as Jayla Glaser, who had prior contacts with the San Francisco Police Department. Through the course of the investigation, investigators determined that Glaser resided in Union City.

Investigators obtained a warrant for Glaser’s arrest and a search warrant for her residence. On 03/18/2025, the search warrant was executed with the assistance of SFPD’s Tactical Unit. Officers located Glaser, and she was placed under arrest without further incident.

While conducting the search of the residence, officers located and seized stolen merchandise and other evidence pertinent to the investigation.

22-year-old Jayla Glaser of Union City, 20-year-old Andrea Glaser of Oakland, and 20-year-old Saiyon Carpenter of Antioch were transported and booked into San Francisco County Jail.

Jayla Glaser was charged with five active and outstanding warrants in San Francisco and for out-of-county warrants.

Andrea Glaser was charged with three counts of organized retail theft (490.4 PC), three counts of burglary in 2nd degree (459 PC), three counts of grand theft (487(a) PC), shoplifting (459.5(a) PC), petty theft (490.2(a)(1) PC and multiple out of county warrants.

Carpenter was charged with three counts of organized retail theft (490.4 PC), three counts of burglary in 2nd degree (459 PC), and three counts of grand theft (487(a)PC).