Attotude Celebrates $50 Million Funding Round

MENLO PARK — AttoTude, a pioneer of groundbreaking THz interconnect technology for AI and hyperscale data center applications, has raised $50 million in Series B funding led by Mayfield and joined by The Westly Group, with participation from existing investors Sutter Hill Ventures, Canaan Partners, and Wing Venture Capital. This latest investment brings AttoTude’s total funding to $91 million, following its $30 million Series A in 2024 and $11 million Seed round earlier that year.

AttoTude is transforming data center interconnects with the world’s first THz interconnect over wire, significantly improving bandwidth, reliability, and energy efficiency at a leading cost structure. The company’s THz platform fully meets the scale up application without the use of photonics by leveraging standard ASIC manufacturing processes to communicate up to 40m.

“The data center infrastructure powering AI workloads is hitting fundamental limits with conventional interconnect technologies,” said Dave Welch, co-founder and CEO of AttoTude. “Our THz platform represents a paradigm shift that solves critical bandwidth, power, and reliability challenges. With Mayfield’s support, we’re accelerating commercialization to meet the explosive demand from AI and hyperscale data center providers.”

The Series B funding will be used to scale manufacturing operations, expand customer engagements, and accelerate product development as AttoTude prepares for volume production. AttoTude is currently working with leading hyperscale and AI infrastructure companies on initial deployments.

“We’re witnessing a fundamental reimagining of data center architectures driven by AI, creating an urgent need for breakthrough interconnect solutions,” said Navin Chaddha, Managing Partner at Mayfield. “AttoTude’s radical innovation in THz technology represents the kind of step-function advancement that occurs once in a decade in the semiconductor industry. We’re excited to partner with Dave Welch, Joy Laskar, and their world-class team to bring this transformative technology to market.”