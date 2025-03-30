News

Woman Charged With $56,000 in Thefts From Sephora, Veo Optics

SAN FRANCISCO – The District Attorney’s Office announced that Jayla Glaser (22), has been charged in connection to five retail theft incidents at a Sephora and Veo Optics stores from August 2024 through February 20, 2025.  Ms. Glaser was arraigned on March 24, 2025, and pleaded not guilty to all charges.  Ms. Glaser is charged with one count of organized retail theft with intent to resell (PC 490.4(a)(1), four counts of second-degree commercial burglary (PC 459), four counts of grand theft (PC 487(a)), and one count of petty theft with two or more priors (PC 666.1(a)(1)).

According to court records, Ms. Glaser and an accomplice allegedly stole over $56,000 in merchandise across multiple incidents while she was on supervised release.  On August 26, 2024, Ms. Glaser and an accomplice allegedly entered Sephora at 2083 Union Street and stole approximately $5,034 worth of merchandise.  On January 15, 2025, Ms. Glaser and an accomplice allegedly stole $700 worth of merchandise from the same Sephora.  Allegedly, she returned three days later to the same Sephora on January 18, 2025, and stole $7,000 worth of merchandise.  On February 3, 2025, Ms. Glaser and an accomplice allegedly stole approximately $4,000 from the Sephora at Two Embarcadero Center.  On February 20, 2025, Ms. Glaser and an accomplice allegedly stole over $40,000 of luxury eyewear from Veo Optics at 2100 Union Street.

Ms. Glaser’s next court date is April 4, 2025, for the preliminary hearing in this matter.  Prosecutors moved to have Ms. Glaser detained pending trial because of the public safety risk she poses.  The court granted the District Attorney’s Office’s motion without prejudice and she remains in custody at this time.

Although charges have been filed, this remains an active investigation.  Anyone with information is asked to call the San Francisco Police Department Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD.  You may remain anonymous.

